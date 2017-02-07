News By Tag
FUSE Literary Promotes Tricia Skinner to Agent
"Tricia has shown us from day one that she has what it takes to be a super agent," said Laurie McLean, who formed Fuse Literary with her business partner, Gordon Warnock.
"Tricia sold 26 books in her first year as an agent, which is unheard of," Warnock said. "She's knowledgeable and driven, and she makes it happen. She's also a whole lot of fun to work with—her clients will tell you the same thing."
Raised in Detroit, Tricia obtained her undergraduate degree from the nationally acclaimed Journalism Institute for Media Diversity at Wayne State University. She earned her graduate degree from Southern Methodist University.
Professionally, she began her writing career as a newspaper reporter and wrote for The Detroit News, Investor's Business Daily, MSN, and The Houston Chronicle. She's covered small & minority business, personal finance, and technology.
Prior to agenting, Tricia spent 20 years in the video game industry in public relations, industry relations, and writing/editing. She is also a hybrid author of passionate urban fantasy (represented by Fuse co-founder Laurie McLean).
As an agent, Tricia primarily seeks romance fiction, especially in the subgenres of science fiction, futuristic, fantasy, military/special ops, paranormal, and medieval historical. She is also seeking gamer fiction, urban fantasy, and MG/YA manuscripts that are edgy and dark.
ABOUT FUSE LITERARY
Fuse Literary is a new type of hybrid literary agency, blending the knowledge and skills of traditional book publishing with the brash new opportunities engendered by digital publishing, self-publishing, ebooks, social media, and technology. The company has staff in California, New York, Vancouver, Dallas, and Chicago. Founding partners Laurie McLean and Gordon Warnock are joined by agents Connor Goldsmith, Emily Keyes, Michelle Richter, Jennifer Chen Tran, Tricia Skinner and Margaret Bail, as well as project manager Laura Cummings, literary assistants Morgan Jerkins and Karly Caserza, agency scout Jen Karsbaek, in-house publicist Estelle Hallick, and a wide-ranging group of interns and readers. For more, visit www.fuseliterary.com or follow us on Twitter @FuseLiterary.
For more information contact:
Gordon Warnock, Fuse Literary, 916-549-5864
Laurie McLean, Fuse Literary, 650-922-0914
