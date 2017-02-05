 
Industry News





New social networking and dating site seeking $1,000,000.00 investment!

WhateverHappensHappens.com is seeing investors that are interested in the fast growing and ever expanding dating sector.
 
 
WhateverHappensHappens.com
WhateverHappensHappens.com
LOS ANGELES - Feb. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- There are dating sites that promise love, relationships or finding your perfect match by using highly complex algorithms that find you Mr. or Mrs. Right.  Well, WhateverHappensHappens.com (WHH) isn't one of those sites.

WHH was founded in 2016 with the idea of having a social platform for adults that doesn't require long surveys and big wallets to connect and have a good time with a potential match.

The platform quickly grew mainly because of the name.  The phrase "whatever happens happens" is so widely used that it more or less told the user what to expect without having to explain much or spend a lot of money on marketing.  WHH is user friendly, free, and only takes seconds to get started connecting with others.

With over 54,000,000 single people in the United States alone the platform is looking to expand globally to compete with in the big leagues.

If you are an accredited investor and interested in learning more please contact Donna at info@whateverhappenshappens.com serious inquires only please.

http://www.WhateverHappensHappens.com the name says it all!

Tags:Startup, Social Network, Investment
Industry:Investment
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Websites
