Peter Fishe Reed Is A Major Indiana Artist Rarer Than Any Hudson River Painter. A Sale On Feb. 25th - CollectPaintings.com - May Set An Auction Record
What would Reed's $10,000 painting destroyed by the Chicago Fire command today?
On February 25th, 2017, an important Peter Fishe Reed oil that has long been in a private California collection will be sold by Clark's Fine Art & Auctioneers (EstateAuctionService.com) in Los Angeles. No canvas by Peter Fishe Reed has come to auction since a collaborative work that bears little comparison was sold in 2003.
The webpage CollectPantings.com reproduces this landscape, a photograph of the lost 'The Assassin's Doom,' and links to the complete 'Reed's Drawing Lessons,' his educational text published in 1869 and his 1873 science fiction novel Beyond The Snow.
Even though the market for 19th Century American landscape paintings of comparable merit by such Hudson River School artists as Asher B. Durand and Thomas Moran may command multi-million dollar prices, the first Peter Fishe Reed painting to be sold in well over a decade will be offered without any set reserve. Thus this auction will benchmark the market for the artist's major work.
Page Updated Last on: Feb 13, 2017