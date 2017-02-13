 

Peter Fishe Reed Is A Major Indiana Artist Rarer Than Any Hudson River Painter. A Sale On Feb. 25th - CollectPaintings.com - May Set An Auction Record

What would Reed's $10,000 painting destroyed by the Chicago Fire command today?
 
The first Reed to come to auction since 2003 will be offered on February 25th
LA JOLLA, Calif. - Feb. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- In 1865, Indiana artist Peter Fishe Reed reportedly declined an offer of $10,000 for his monumental canvas 'The Assassination of Lincoln - The Assassin's Doom'. He stored it, along with most of his life's work, in a studio he maintained in Chicago. All were destroyed by the great Chicago fire of 1871. He made no later copy. In fact, following the fire Reed did little painting at all, instead he devoted his final years to teaching and writing, thus only a photograph of the painting survives.

On February 25th, 2017, an important Peter Fishe Reed oil that has long been in a private California collection will be sold by Clark's Fine Art & Auctioneers (EstateAuctionService.com) in Los Angeles. No canvas by Peter Fishe Reed has come to auction since a collaborative work that bears little comparison was sold in 2003.

The webpage CollectPantings.com reproduces this landscape, a photograph of the lost 'The Assassin's Doom,' and links to the complete 'Reed's Drawing Lessons,' his educational text published in 1869 and his 1873 science fiction novel Beyond The Snow.

Even though the market for 19th Century American landscape paintings of comparable merit by such Hudson River School artists as Asher B. Durand and Thomas Moran may command multi-million dollar prices, the first Peter Fishe Reed painting to be sold in well over a decade will be offered without any set reserve. Thus this auction will benchmark the market for the artist's major work.

BIDDING and examination: The painting can be inspected and enlarged online and bid on directly at CollectAmericanArt.com. It will be on public view from 10 am to 6 pm daily at Clark's Fine Art and Auctioneers, Inc. at 7701 Hayvenhurst Avenue, Van Nuys, CA, from Tuesday, February 21st until the auction begins at noon on Saturday, February 25. Private inspections and telephone bidding can be arranged at (818) 783-3052 or gallery@pacbell.net.

