Amid Epidemic Levels of STDs, myLAB Box Launches Comprehensive Array of New At-Home STD Screening Solutions
The six new myLAB Box in-home tests include kits for Hepatitis C, Herpes Simplex 2, HPV, Mycoplasma, Syphilis and Ureaplasma and further expand the company's offerings which include extragenital tests, Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, HIV and Trichomoniasis. Every test is suitable for both men and women and includes the myLAB Box's 'Testing to Treatment' program which offers complimentary telemedicine consultations with physicians for anyone who tests positive using the service. Tests are available individually or in combination kits through the myLab Box website, Amazon, Walmart and other trusted ecommerce sources.
"myLAB Box was created in response to the unstable healthcare climate in the U.S. and what we saw as the need for alternatives to payer-based health systems," said Lora Ivanova, co-founder and CMO, myLAB Box. "From affordable screening to complimentary physician consultations for positives, every aspect of the myLAB Box service is designed to be something a user can easily handle out-of-pocket and without complications. The recent shake-up of our healthcare systems further deepens our resolve to grow our offerings and develop a new hassle-free lab testing model. We believe this is not just great business, but a much needed resource to curb a widespread epidemic in the U.S. today."
The myLAB Box tests screen for STD risks using FDA-approved technology and are sold individually or in combo kits:
Safe Box - a 4 Panel Home STD Test Pack - screens for the 4 most common STDs that comprise 71% of all new cases in the U.S. (excluding HPV), including Chlamydia (2nd), Trich (3rd), Gonorrhea (4th) and HIV.
Uber Box - a 7 Panel Home STD Test Pack - screens for 7 of the most common STDs similar to what is administered by a doctor's visit, including Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, Hepatitis C, Herpes Simplex 2, HIV, Syphilis, and Trichomoniasis.
Total Box - a 10 Panel Home STD Test Pack - the most comprehensive pack which screens for all STD risks in the Uber Box plus HPV, Mycoplasma and Ureaplasma.
"At myLAB Box we spend a lot of time listening to our customers' concerns and innovating new and better ways to address them. From the very beginning the key asks have revolved around increased privacy and convenience,"
