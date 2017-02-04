Transworld Denver Expands to Second Location in Boulder

New Territory Underlines Transworld Denver's Place as the Largest Brokerage Firm in Colorado

Contact

Rachael Holstein, Marketing Coordinator

***@tworlddenver.com Rachael Holstein, Marketing Coordinator

End

-- This February Transworld Business Advisors of Denver (http://www.tworlddenver.com)acquired new firm locations in Boulder and Golden, Colorado. With the expansion comes the opening of a second location in Colorado at Spark Boulder, a co-working space, located at 1310 College Avenue, Suite 100, Boulder, CO 80302. The Spark Boulder location fits well with Transworld Denver's mission to support and help develop the local entrepreneurial community, as it is actually a non-profit company.This second location is also the second co-working location for Transworld Denver, whose main office space is located at Enterprise 5280 in River North, another community keyed into and driven by its local community. With the addition of a second location, Transworld is expanding our team in Boulder and Golden and is accepting applications on our website (http://www.tworlddenver.com/about-transworld-denver/career-opportunity/)In a statement from Transworld Denver's President, Jessica Fialkovich, in regards to the growth, said, "We are very excited to announce our second location. Transworld has always been committed to servicing the local small business community and cementing a greater reach in Colorado will allow us to fulfill our goals more comprehensively - goals that will support entrepreneurs in establishing or exiting their careers as business owners."Transworld Denver is the top business brokerage firm in Colorado. The brokerage team has the most and widest range of business listings for sale in Colorado; serving over 200 sellers and buyers annually. Transworld assists visionary entrepreneurs in the buying and selling of businesses and specializes in helping family-owned and closely held businesses with their strategic plans for the future. Transworld's aim is to be a trusted professional for customers by going above and beyond their expectations of our service offerings.