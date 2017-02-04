News By Tag
Introducing BORN NOULI a NEW Women's activewear brand for 2017
Women's Sportswear for the Active, Dynamic and Fearless. Born free. Live fearlessly.
Born Nouli's initial launch offering includes a collection of fashion forward compression leggings available in 11 different print designs. The energising on trend prints draw inspiration from the great outdoors and reflect a bright, bold and mood-lifting style. Print choices include the vibrant Jungle Palm, Ocean Marble, Neon lights or Urban Tropic and striking monochrome edits.
The leggings are tailored to suit a full range of low to high impact sports including running, spinning, cross fit, Yoga, Pilates and stand up paddle boarding. They're also a game-changer for wintersports enthusiasts, promising underlying insulation, warmth and style without any bagginess; ideal for a slope to après ski look.
Designed to fit like a second skin with a firm, smooth finish, Born Nouli high performance leggings enhance and support the body shape whilst maximising on comfort and style. They're made out of luxuriously soft, moisture wicking and 4 way stretch fabric that keeps bodies both warm and dry before, during and after exercise. The individual low-rise crotch, wide waistband and compression technology combines to provide the ultimate smooth fit and opaque finish and a seamless sport to street style.
Essentially Born Nouli leggings are designed to make the wearer look and feel awesome. However women choose to push their boundaries, the flattering fit and inspired prints will put a spring in every stride.
Hayley Measures, Founder and director of Born Nouli said: "I felt there was a gap in the ever expanding active wear market for beautiful print leggings that promise real performance and style. I don't think anyone can feel active, dynamic and fearless 100% of the time (I know I don't!) but I hope the bright, feel-good construction and energising prints will help supercharge all those awesome ladies out there."
'Active, dynamic and fearless' is an apt description of Hayley who threw the towel in on a long career in recruitment to explore her creative side and pursue a life-long (some might say obsessive) love of sportswear and a burning desire to create the ultimate quality print legging. Before long Hayley had surprised herself by living and breathing the values of the Born Nouli brand. With a lot of blood, sweat and (yes, she'll admit it) some tears Born Nouli was born and all whilst juggling life with a young son.
Born Nouli leggings cost £65 a pair. Visit: www.bornnouli.com for the full range of designs and to order.
Born Nouli are running an introductory offer for a limited two-week period. Enter the code: NOULI17 and save up to 20% (£13)
Contact Vicky Norman: info@vickynorman.com
***@vickynorman.com
