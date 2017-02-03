 
News By Tag
* Sacraments
* Church Reform
* Spyros Filos
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Athens
  Athens
  Greece
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543


"Are There Really Seven Sacraments? Is 'The Sacrament of Penance' a Sacrament?"

 
 
Are There Really Seven Sacraments
Are There Really Seven Sacraments
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Sacraments
* Church Reform
* Spyros Filos

Industry:
* Books

Location:
* Athens - Athens - Greece

Subject:
* Products

ATHENS, Greece - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- In his new book Are There Really Seven Sacraments, Spyros Filos explains the simple truth about the Reformation, and especially how it is seen by Eastern Orthodox and Roman Catholics.

The author believes that the sincere evangelical brokenness of man before God as well as the submission to free forgiveness are both offered by the Father to all who take off the mantle of their own worthiness, and are put on that of Christ, who took upon Himself the sins of mankind.

In the Christian Orthodox country of Greece, where the author lives, and whose spiritual state inspired this book, it's not easy to bring the Evangelion regarding repentance, forgiveness, and salvation by Grace alone.

Since 1949, the Church has reacted vehemently to Christian publications that argue man needs to go directly to the Throne of God, repent, and only then will be able to receive the free gift of forgiveness. To this day, the Church's stand is unchanged, but the time has come to seriously consider the urgency of reform.

About the Author: A former civil servant in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Greece and in Germany, Spyros Filos is a senior pastor of the Alkiviadou Free Evangelical Church in Athens, Greece. He is the author of 33 books and the translator of 20, the editor in chief of Pergamos Publications, and of "The Evangelical Tribune" (1994-2011). In 2016, he was awarded a doctorate from The Institute of Pentecostal Theology for his contribution to the widely known translation of the Bible in modern Greek.

"This insightful look at religious reform will fascinate readers. We are pleased to announce its release," said Robert Fletcher, CEO of Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Agency.

ARE THERE REALLY SEVEN SACRAMENTS? IS "THE SACRAMENT OF PENANCE" A SACRAMENT? (ISBN: 978-1-68181-875-7) is now available for $28.95 and can be ordered through the publisher's website:

http://sbprabooks.com/SpyrosFilos or at www.amazon.com or www.barnesandnoble.com.

WHOLESALERS: This book is distributed by Ingram Books and other wholesale distributors. Contact your representative with the ISBN for purchase. Wholesale purchase for retailers, universities, libraries, and other organizations is also available through the publisher; please email bookorder@sbpra.net.

Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Co, LLC
www.SBPRA.net (http://www.strategicbookclub.com/)    www.AuthorMarketingIdeas.com    www.PublishOnDemandGlobal.com

*About our book publishing, marketing, and distribution team … We have provided services to over 10,000 authors around the world in the last eight years. We have hybrid-published over 6,500 authors, (about 500+ in a "traditional style" contract and the remainder in a self-publishing style), and their books are for sale in all the normal Ingram distribution channels, and Amazon and B&N (US, UK, Australia, Europe), plus China, India, Malaysia and almost every country in the world. We have attended and exhibited at over 30 of the largest book fairs in the world including London, New York, Beijing, Frankfurt, Guadalajara, New Delhi, Taiwan, and more. We have been instrumental in the adoption of POD in mainland China and Korea. For our author-clients we have produced over 1,000 press releases, video book trailers and other marketing materials for authors around the world. We have created over 7,500 author websites with extended capabilities, we have over 1,200 multi-format eBooks available on Kindle, Apple, Kobo, and other eBook platforms around the world. We look forward to assisting you to the best of our ability.

https://www.facebook.com/sbpra.us
http://pinterest.com/sbpra/
https://twitter.com/SBPRA
https://www.linkedin.com/company/sbpra
End
Source:Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Co, LLC
Email:***@sbpra.net Email Verified
Tags:Sacraments, Church Reform, Spyros Filos
Industry:Books
Location:Athens - Athens - Greece
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Strategic Book Publishing & Rights Agency News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share