Shawnee Riverfest VI makes a splash with Pocono Alliance, spreading its presence within the Poconos
Shawnee Riverfest VI makes a splash with Pocono Alliance, spreading its presence within the Poconos. 12 International, National, and Local acts come together to support Pocono Alliance, and its mission.
Shawnee Riverfest VI will kick off with a Preparty on Saturday July 8th at Sycamore Grille, were the public can come in and meet these artists, take photos, and hear some impromptu performances and collaborations. Proceeds from this gathering are donated by Sycamore Grille, as the fundraising begins. Then on Sunday July 9th, the main event takes place at the Historic Shawnee inn and Golf Resort, for this incredible 8 hour concert. 12 International, National, and local acts come together to support our community. There are food vendors, Auction Items, an Art Contest, Bouncy houses and even a Photo Booth to capture a moment with your favorite acts. All proceeds will go directly to support Pocono Alliance's mission, strengthening ties and creating connections within the community.
"We have attendees that travel here for this annual event, and look forward to seeing acts they would not normally have the opportunity to see. Last year we had a family reunion that took place during Shawnee Riverfest, it was so great to see them having a great time and reconnecting"
This years sponsors include Sherman Theater, Pocono 96.7, Rockin Photobooth, Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort, and CILA llc Management. To learn more on how to support, vendor, perform at this years event visit www.shawneeriverfest.com
What: Shawnee Riverfest VI PreParty and Shawnee Riverfest Concert
Who: General Public/ Press
When: Saturday July 8th Shawnee Riverfest PreParty 7:30 pm- 11:30pm
Sunday July 9th Shawnee Riverfest Concert 11:30 am- 7:30 pm
Where: Shawnee Riverfest PreParty Sycamore Grille, 65 Main St DWG, PA
Shawnee Riverfest Concert Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort 1 Shawnee on Delaware, Shawnee on Delaware, PA
Admission: Shawnee Riverfest PreParty Free
Shawnee Riverfest Concert Free
Contact: Gil Coronado, CILA llc Management for press inquiries, vendors, sponsorship opportunities 201-753-0093
CILA llc Management
***@gmail.com
