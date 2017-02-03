 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543


Shawnee Riverfest VI makes a splash with Pocono Alliance, spreading its presence within the Poconos

Shawnee Riverfest VI makes a splash with Pocono Alliance, spreading its presence within the Poconos. 12 International, National, and Local acts come together to support Pocono Alliance, and its mission.
 
Shawnee Riverfest VI
Shawnee Riverfest VI
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- NY/NJ/PA- Shawnee Riverfest in its 6th year is excited to partner up with Pocono Alliance, spreading it presence in the community.  "Pocono Alliance is a dynamic, and exciting not for profit organization we are thrilled to partner with this year.  They work with and refer our community to over  521 agencies and 924 services, which provide education, food, shelter and so much more"  says Gil Coronado, Event founder.  Michael Tukeva, Executive Director of Pocono Alliance ads  "Shawnee Riverfest provides the opportunity to experience amazing International, National and Local artists as they come together to support our community through this 8 hour, family friendly free concert. Pocono Alliance is blessed to be a part of the event and encourages the community to come out for a day of fun, encouragement and hope."
   Shawnee Riverfest VI will kick off with a Preparty on Saturday July 8th at Sycamore Grille, were the public can come in and meet these artists, take photos, and hear some impromptu performances and collaborations.  Proceeds from this gathering are donated by Sycamore Grille, as the fundraising begins.  Then on Sunday July 9th, the main event takes place at the Historic Shawnee inn and Golf Resort, for this incredible 8 hour concert.  12 International, National, and local acts come together to support our community. There are food vendors, Auction Items, an Art Contest, Bouncy houses and even a Photo Booth to capture a moment with your favorite acts.  All proceeds will go directly to support Pocono Alliance's mission, strengthening ties and creating connections within the community.
    "We have attendees that travel here for this annual event, and look forward to seeing acts they would not normally have the opportunity to see.  Last year we had a family reunion that took place during Shawnee Riverfest, it was so great to see them having a great time and reconnecting" says Organizer Gil Coronado.  "This is what this event was aimed at doing, bringing the community together for a free family friendly event, where they can enjoy themselves, while supporting our community".
      This years sponsors include Sherman Theater, Pocono 96.7, Rockin Photobooth, Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort, and CILA llc Management. To learn more on how to support, vendor, perform at this years event visit www.shawneeriverfest.com

What: Shawnee Riverfest VI PreParty and Shawnee Riverfest Concert
Who:  General Public/ Press
When: Saturday July 8th Shawnee Riverfest PreParty 7:30 pm- 11:30pm
         Sunday July 9th Shawnee Riverfest Concert 11:30 am- 7:30 pm
Where: Shawnee Riverfest PreParty Sycamore Grille, 65 Main St DWG, PA
         Shawnee Riverfest Concert Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort 1 Shawnee          on Delaware, Shawnee on Delaware, PA
Admission:  Shawnee Riverfest PreParty Free
         Shawnee Riverfest Concert  Free
Contact: Gil Coronado, CILA llc Management for press inquiries, vendors, sponsorship opportunities 201-753-0093 gcoronado.cila@gmail.com

Contact
CILA llc Management
***@gmail.com

Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/12619011/1
End
Source:SHAWNEE RIVERFEST VI
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Live Music, #poconoevents, Summerconcert, #poconoalliance, Shawneeriverfest, #cilallcmanagement, Family, Community
Industry:Entertainment, Music, Non-profit
Location:East Stroudsburg - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
CILA llc, Management News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share