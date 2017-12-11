 
Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543

SV Microwave awarded TTI for the 3rd consecutive year with our "2016 Distributor of the Year"

SV Microwave awarded TTI, Inc. for the third consecutive year with our "2016 Distributor of the Year" award and fourth win in the past five years for their continued outstanding performance.
 
 
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- SV Microwave honored TTI, Inc. for the third consecutive year with our "2015 Distributor of the Year" award and fourth win in the past five years for their continued outstanding performance.  The award is based on continued growth, engagement efforts, market expansion, take share initiatives, and more.  SV Microwave values TTI's commitment and is pleased to honor such an exceptional distributor.

SV Microwave (cage code: 95077) is a world leader in the RF/Microwave industry with over 50 years of proven performance.  We design and manufacture RF/Microwave coaxial connectors, cable assemblies and passive components designed for military, satellite, aerospace, commercial and telecommunications applications.

Our product lines include commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) items and made-to-order custom, one-of-a-kind and hard-to-find products.  When it comes to the design and manufacture of custom products, SV Microwave has set the standard in RF and microwave connectors, components and cable assemblies.  SV Microwave is committed to helping customers meet their RF/Microwave performance goals with our highly talented engineering staff and extremely responsive sales team.

www.svmicrowave.com

Contact
Kelley Nall, Distribution and Marketing Manager
***@svmicrowave.com
