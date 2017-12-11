News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
SV Microwave awarded TTI for the 3rd consecutive year with our "2016 Distributor of the Year"
SV Microwave awarded TTI, Inc. for the third consecutive year with our "2016 Distributor of the Year" award and fourth win in the past five years for their continued outstanding performance.
SV Microwave (cage code: 95077) is a world leader in the RF/Microwave industry with over 50 years of proven performance. We design and manufacture RF/Microwave coaxial connectors, cable assemblies and passive components designed for military, satellite, aerospace, commercial and telecommunications applications.
Our product lines include commercial-off-
www.svmicrowave.com
Contact
Kelley Nall, Distribution and Marketing Manager
***@svmicrowave.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse