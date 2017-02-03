Country(s)
Industry News
Women's March L.A.'s The McCrary Foundation Choir Honors Black History Month by Launching Civil Liberties, Human Rights Video
African American Family Choir Introduces New Compelling Music Video, "Let There Be Peace"
"Let There Be Peace" tackles the international social climate using real life videos and images of Black Lives Matter marches, racial tension in the United States, rising Islamophobia, communities coming together after terrorist attacks in Paris and Orlando, the victim children of Aleppo and more. While acknowledging the current problems plaguing the world, The McCrary Foundation hopes to inspire change through creating peace within ourselves and turning it outward into actions of love and understanding among others.
The Choir recently made news at the historic Women's March Los Angeles on January 21st, 2017, which they were chosen to close. Introduced by family member and actor Darius McCrary (Eddie Winslow on "Family Matters" and currently on Lee Daniel's "Stars" on FOX), the choir performed the powerful "We Shall Overcome", and single "Let There Be Peace", in front of 750,000 Angelenos.
The McCrary Foundation Choir has always been an important face for Civil Rights and Human Rights. Starting in 1979, the founders of the Choir, The McCrarys, traveled and performed with Stevie Wonder for the "King Holiday" national concert tour in support of making Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday a national holiday. On January 15, 1981, at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., they performed with Wonder at a rally he spearheaded in front of more than 100,000 people. Civil Rights Leaders The McCrarys met with included Coretta Scott King and Atlanta mayor, Andrew Young.
Released via record label IMG, 100% of profits from the sale of "Let There Be Peace" will help fund The McCrary Foundation's music and community programs including their work with local children's hospitals, senior living facilities, homeless shelters and veterans facilities. Established in 2014, the McCrary Foundation is a California non-profit organization with the mission to positively empower and inspire peace and healing through music.
"Let There Be Peace" single and video:
http://www.mccraryfoundation.org/
pw: familyfirst
About The McCrary Foundation Choir
An offshoot of legendary R&B and Gospel group The McCrarys, The McCrary Foundation Choir is a 36-member family recording act comprised of three generations of singers and musicians, ranging from ages 3 to 70. They are the go-to choir for music's most memorable performances including Michael Jackson's internationally televised funeral in 2009, Beyonce's 2015 Grammy performance of "Take My Hand, Precious Lord," and Common and John Legend's "Glory," also performed at the 2015 Grammy Awards. http://www.mccraryfoundation.org/
Media Contact
Quintessential PR
Kerith Elizabeth Henderson
kerith@quintessentialpr.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse