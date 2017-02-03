Country(s)
Automated Solutions Receives SHARP Award for Workplace Safety and Health Excellence
Automated Solutions, LLC, of Sawmills, North Carolina, received the prestigious North Carolina Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program (SHARP) award for an exemplary safety and health management system.
Cherie Berry, Commissioner of Labor for the state of North Carolina, was on hand to meet the employees and invited guests, talk with the employees about what safety means to her, motivate those assembled to be vigilant about safe working practices every day, and personally deliver the certificate and flag. She presented the SHARP award to Kevin Burch, in charge of health and safety, and the entire Automated Solutions team.
The SHARP program recognizes employers who have used the On-site Consultation Program services of the United States Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and operate an exemplary injury and illness prevention program. According to the OSHA website, acceptance of a worksite into SHARP from OSHA is an achievement of status that singles the company out among its business peers as a model for worksite safety and health.
Steve Ellis, CEO of Automated Solutions, said, "Our customers can be rest assured that they are supporting a company who cares about the safety of its employees. This award puts us in the top one-tenth of one percent of companies in the state. We continually place safety as the most important thing we do and think about on a daily basis. It is the first point in our Safety-Quality-
The company has an excellent system in place which incorporates each of the seven required SHARP elements: Hazard Anticipation and Detection; Hazard Prevention and Control; Planning and Evaluation; Administration and Supervision;
Deborah Murray, Executive Director of the Caldwell County Economic Development Commission, remarked, "Out of the 161 SHARP sites in North Carolina, Automated Solutions is one of the approximately 40 percent of those sites which are manufacturing in nature. They are also the first company in Caldwell County to be so recognized."
Automated Solutions is a privately-held diversified manufacturing company with product lines primarily in the packaging industry with polyethylene foam rolls, Cro-nel® and Nyvel® protective packaging wrap, specialty multi-layer furniture bags, polyethylene foam Cold Seal wrap, packaging equipment, and replacement vacuum cutting surfaces. The company's products are sold across the U.S. as well as into Europe, Australia, and Mexico. Some of the company's packaging products are featured in the storage and organization department of The Home Depot. The company has been in operation for over 18 years.
