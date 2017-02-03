Vida Ghaffari To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell Wednesday February 15th, 2017

Actress/Writer/Producer/Director Vida Ghaffari will be a guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell on Wednesday February 15th, 2017.

Vida Ghaffari on The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell

Contact

The Jimmy Star Show

jimmystar@jimmystarshow.com The Jimmy Star Show

End

-- Vida Ghaffari will be a featured guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell live radio/tv show hosted by King of Cool Jimmy Star along with Cool Man About Town Ron Russell to discuss her career and the entertainment industries at large. The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell is tv/radio's coolest hit show, featuring the coolest in music, entertainment, fashion and pop culture, all from a fun industry insider perspective in a completely live, unedited fast-paced two-hour conversational format.Vida has been active on the Tinsel town scene as an award-winning actress, voiceover artist and fashion and beauty blogger for her self-titled blog, www.soveryvida.com. This comedic powerhouse is best known for her appearances on the television comedies, Mind of Mencia on Comedy Central, Jimmy Kimmel Live on ABC and The Mindy Project formerly on FOX.These projects cap off a number of successes for the versatile starlet. She will soon be shooting a supporting role in multi award-winning filmmaker Gregory Hatanaka's Darling Nikki alongside James Duval (Independence Day, Donnie Darko), Kristine DeBell (Meatballs), and Mel Novak (Bruce Lee's Game of Death, Black Belt Jones). She just wrapped Holy Terror with Novak and Kristine DeBell, which will be released in theaters in March. She also just shot Hybristophilia with Quinton Aaron of The Blind Side with Sandra Bullock.She recently made her animation voiceover debut alongside Fred Willard, Lisa Kudrow, and Janeane Garofalo in Lovesick Fool, a film festival darling created by Emmy nominated director and animator Dominic Polcino (The Simpsons, Family Guy, King of the Hill). This in demand actress will also star in Copperhead Creek opposite James Van Patten (of Saw fame), a western by Rick Groat.As an award-winning journalist and blogger, she has also worked as a red carpet correspondent and has interviewed many celebs ranging from Oscar nominees and winners to Grammy winners. Vida recently received commendations from the City of Los Angeles and the West Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce for her journalism and acting endeavors as well as an Entrepreneur Award from the World Networks, an Excellence in Media Award from the Los Angeles Nollywood Film Association and a Media Appreciation Award. She has won journalism and research grants from the National Journalism Center, The Woodrow Wilson Center, and the US Institute of Peace. Vida got her start in fashion journalism covering the retail beat for the Dow Jones Newswire.She is currently a co-host with actress Dawna Lee Heising on the popular Eye on Entertainment show, which is airing on Time Warner Cable as well as a co-hosting a new show called Facebook Live with Ford and Vida, with her friend and colleague, celebrated actor Ford Austin.Ever the fashionista, Vida recently graced the cover of noted fashion magazine FVM Global Magazine twice, Shine on Hollywood Magazine, and 1st Class Magazine and was quoted about her knowledge of red carpet fashion for the Oscars by US News and World Report. She was also named a blogger to watch by On Trend Magazine.The Jimmy Star Show is pleased to showcase the expertise and talent of Vida Ghaffari, and all anticipate a fun and informative time talking with her about her career and the entertainment industries at large. Join King of Cool Jimmy Star, and Cool Man about Town Ron Russell as they have a playful and sometimes wild time with the talented featured guest!To hear/see Vida Ghaffari on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell tune in to W4CY Radio on Wednesday February 15th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET and 12-2 pm PT online at www.w4cy.com from anywhere in the world!Follow the Jimmy Star Show on Twitter @jimmystarshowFollow Vida Ghaffari on Twitter @VidaGhaffariThe official website for The Jimmy Star Show may be found at http://www.jimmystarshow.comThe official site for W4CY Radio may be found at http://www.w4cy.comThe Jimmy Star is syndicated and can be heard on the following radio stations:http://www.W4CY.com in Wellington, Floridahttp://www.HamiltonRadio.net in Trenton, New Jerseyhttp://www.K4HD.com Los Angeles, CAhttp://www.iheart.com/show/The-Jimmy-Star-Show/http://www.audioboom.com/jimmystarshowhttp://www.soundcloud.com/jimmystarshowhttps://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-jimmy-star-show/id532912477?mt=2https://www.jimmystarshow.podomatic.comhttps://www.spreaker.com/show/the_jimmy_star_showhttps://plus.google.com/105717043487953174915/postshttp://www.stitcher.com/podcast/jimmy-star-show/spookshowtv-the-jimmy-star-show