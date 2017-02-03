 
Industry News





Averickmedia Released Close to 8 Million Contacts of Technology Executives with Verified

AverickMedia offers close to 8 million contacts of technology executives, combined with continual tracking of over 1700+ technologies at 3 million companies.
 
 
HOUSTON - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Reach out to the world's best technology professionals, tech giants, CIOs, engineers with Averickmedia's technology mailing list. AverickMedia provides detailed org charts of technology departments, accurate direct contact data on decision makers, and 1000-plus brand new spending plans and sales opportunities every day, and loads of useful tools that help you turn this data into deals. Acquire competitive control by using exact and high-quality data to reach the decision-makers who has the authority to reach them at the right time with the right message.

A well-researched email list can bring you desirable results for your brand promotions, therefore don't hesitate to approach us immediately for further inquiries on our email lists of technology users. Averickmedia Technology Users Email List is one stop source for marketers to drive high level campaigns with tighter focus and improved response rates from their multi-channel b2b campaigns without increasing your costs.

If you are looking for a list of high quality users, your search ends here. Averickmedia has access to a one of the most comprehensive Business (B2B) Data sets available – encompassing 90% of all businesses. With information maintained on Address, Telephone Number, Contact Names, Email Addresses, Number of Employees plus much more on over 37 million US Businesses, they are capable of providing the most accurate data for your campaigns.

Company

Averickmedia provides role-based contact lists based on your own custom settings. Define your list of targets based on geographies, role descriptors, titles, industry verticals, SIC codes, a particular focus on the business, or a subset of criteria. Starting with highly targeted prospects, you save time and budget while increasing marketing effectiveness. When you buy a customized list of personalized contacts from Averickmedia, we guarantee that each contact is the right buyer you are looking for and that all contact information is 100% accurate.

·         Salesforce Technology Users List

·         SAP Technology Users List

·         Oracle Technology Users List

·         JD Edwards Technology Users List

·         PeopleSoft Technology Users List

·         Siebel Technology Users List

·         Lawson Technology Users List

·         Infor Technology Users List

·         Sage Technology Users List

·         NetSuite Technology Users List

·         Microsoft GP Technology Users List

·         Websense Technology Users List

·         IntelliTrack Technology Users List

·         Adobe Technology Users List

·         Avante Technology Users List

·         and more…

More than 270 selectable technology fields, Averickmedia technology Database provides intelligence on the business that comprise over 70% of the annual IT budget spend in the U.S.  Boost your sales and maximize your ROI, as Averickmedia email marketing lists and mailing databases gives you the edge in email marketing solutions.  So make sure you give your data-driven marketing campaigns the right resources!

AverickMedia

1321 Upland Dr.#4408

Houston, Texas 77043

United States

Dial: 1-281-407-7651

Visit: http://www.averickmedia.com
