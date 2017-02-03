North Las Vegas Teacher Ryan Davis Released on $20,000 Bond

Ryan Davis is free on bond after his lawyer, Nicholas Wooldridge, was able to convince the court to reduce Davis' bond by 80-percent.

Las Vegas Criminal Defense Lawyer Nicholas Wooldridge LAS VEGAS - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Ryan Davis is free on bond after his lawyer,



During the Bond hearing prosecutors pointed to Mr. Davis' alleged confession as grounds not to reduce Mr. Davis' bail. Mr. Wooldridge turned that same argument against the State.



Mr. Wooldridge highlighted that while Mr. Davis purportedly may have admitted to having sex with the 18 year old student, that wasn't all that Mr. Davis allegedly said. Mr. Davis also purportedly told Police that the 18 year old represented to Mr. Davis that she was moving to California and was no longer attending Legacy high school.



Mr. Wooldridge argued that based on the 18 years old's representation, Mr. Davis could not be guilty of the crime charged because he did not intentionally and knowingly have sex with a student.



Mr Davis believed 18 year old was no longer attending the high school.



An anonymous tipster contacted a teacher at Legacy and reported the affair. The teacher then reported it to law enforcement personnel and both Davis and the victim were interviewed. They each denied the contact at first,



Davis claimed to investigators that he had informed the victim that he didn't want to get in trouble for "being with" her. The victim reassured Davis that she was 18 and was moving to the west Coast.



In tears, Davis told detectives, "This is how she got me. She got me since she said she was moving."



Davis' first media attention occurred just days before his arrest. His child became the first newborn in the valley in 2017.



Nick Wooldridge, Esq is nationally recognized criminal defense attorney and founder of LV Criminal Defense. You can reach out to him at 520 S 4th Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101, 702-623-6362



Contact

Adam Plumer, LV Criminal Defense

***@lvcriminaldefense.com



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12618928/1 Adam Plumer, LV Criminal Defense End -- Ryan Davis is free on bond after his lawyer, Nicholas Wooldridge of LV Criminal Defense , was able to convince the court to reduce Davis' bond's considerably.During the Bond hearing prosecutors pointed to Mr. Davis' alleged confession as grounds not to reduce Mr. Davis' bail. Mr. Wooldridge turned that same argument against the State.Mr. Wooldridge highlighted that while Mr. Davis purportedly may have admitted to having sex with the 18 year old student, that wasn't all that Mr. Davis allegedly said. Mr. Davis also purportedly told Police that the 18 year old represented to Mr. Davis that she was moving to California and was no longer attending Legacy high school.Mr. Wooldridge argued that based on the 18 years old's representation, Mr. Davis could not be guilty of the crime charged because he did not intentionally and knowingly have sex with a student.Mr Davis believed 18 year old was no longer attending the high school. Nevada state law requires that district employees abstain from sexual contact with students who haven't received a diploma or were still enrolled in the same school. Davis, who hadn't taught the victim in any of her subjects, still interacted with the student between classes and after school.An anonymous tipster contacted a teacher at Legacy and reported the affair. The teacher then reported it to law enforcement personnel and both Davis and the victim were interviewed. They each denied the contact at first, but eventually admitted to meeting twice for sex Davis claimed to investigators that he had informed the victim that he didn't want to get in trouble for "being with" her. The victim reassured Davis that she was 18 and was moving to the west Coast.In tears, Davis told detectives, "This is how she got me. She got me since she said she was moving."Davis' first media attention occurred just days before his arrest. His child became the first newborn in the valley in 2017.Nick Wooldridge, Esq is nationally recognized criminal defense attorney and founder of LV Criminal Defense. You can reach out to him at 520 S 4th Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101, 702-623-6362