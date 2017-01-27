News By Tag
CAROi wins 2017 Automotive Website Award in Marketing Solutions Category
CAROi provides dealers with the unique ability to identify which digital marketing avenue was CAROi logoresponsible for the vehicle sale, attribute the cost, and determine the profit. In addition, this platform syncs with the dealer's DMS and matches any and all online marketing activities to offline sales in the showroom, while it identifies which keywords lead to clicks, and also targets shoppers with dynamic ads.
"There's a high level of trust where I can hold Dealer eProcess accountable for results, and they're very transparent about delivering them," commented Levis Douglass of Douglass Nissan. "They do a great job of taking advantage of the latest advances to stay ahead of the curve."
Winning products in the Marketing Solutions category are those that we believe can help dealers to sell more cars in a digital age. These products have been designed to increase the sales opportunities that dealers can have with in-market shoppers.
We congratulate Dealer eProcess for winning an Automotive Website Award for their Marketing Solution, and look forward to their continued innovation throughout 2017.
About Dealer eProcess
Dealer eProcess is the leading provider of automotive websites currently operating across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Holland. Our integrated approach to products and services provides dealers with full transparency, therefore bridging the gap between online marketing and in-store vehicle purchases. For more information about products offered by Dealer eProcess, call 877.551.2555 or visit us at www.dealereprocess.com.
About the 2017 AWA Awards
This year, the Automotive Website Awards took place following the first day of the National Automotive Dealers Association Convention. The Hyatt Regency New Orleans hosted the award show, which presented 37 awards to the best website and technology products on the market for car dealers and one individual. Throughout the rest of the convention, car dealers can learn more about PCG by visiting booth #1261 at NADA. For more information about all the winners of the AWAs, please visit http://www.awa.autos.
Contact
Dealer eProcess
***@dealereprocess.com
