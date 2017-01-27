 
News By Tag
* Automotive Marketing
* Automotive Digital Marketing
* Automotive Websites
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Lisle
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543

CAROi wins 2017 Automotive Website Award in Marketing Solutions Category

 
 
AWA_Winner_CAROi_484x252_Dealer-Eprocess
AWA_Winner_CAROi_484x252_Dealer-Eprocess
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Automotive Marketing
Automotive Digital Marketing
Automotive Websites

Industry:
Automotive

Location:
Lisle - Illinois - US

Subject:
Awards

LISLE, Ill. - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- PCG is pleased to announce that Dealer eProcess has won a 2017 Automotive Website Award in the Marketing Solutions category for their product, CAROi.

CAROi provides dealers with the unique ability to identify which digital marketing avenue was  CAROi logoresponsible for the vehicle sale, attribute the cost, and determine the profit. In addition, this platform syncs with the dealer's DMS and matches any and all online marketing activities to offline sales in the showroom, while it identifies which keywords lead to clicks, and also targets shoppers with dynamic ads.

"There's a high level of trust where I can hold Dealer eProcess accountable for results, and they're very transparent about delivering them," commented Levis Douglass of Douglass Nissan. "They do a great job of taking advantage of the latest advances to stay ahead of the curve."

Winning products in the Marketing Solutions category are those that we believe can help dealers to sell more cars in a digital age. These products have been designed to increase the sales opportunities that dealers can have with in-market shoppers.

We congratulate Dealer eProcess for winning an Automotive Website Award for their Marketing Solution, and look forward to their continued innovation throughout 2017.


About Dealer eProcess

Dealer eProcess is the leading provider of automotive websites currently operating across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Holland. Our integrated approach to products and services provides dealers with full transparency, therefore bridging the gap between online marketing and in-store vehicle purchases. For more information about products offered by Dealer eProcess, call 877.551.2555 or visit us at www.dealereprocess.com.


About the 2017 AWA Awards

This year, the Automotive Website Awards took place following the first day of the National Automotive Dealers Association Convention. The Hyatt Regency New Orleans hosted the award show, which presented 37 awards to the best website and technology products on the market for car dealers and one individual. Throughout the rest of the convention, car dealers can learn more about PCG by visiting booth #1261 at NADA. For more information about all the winners of the AWAs, please visit http://www.awa.autos.

Reference: http://awa.autos/20170127-marketing-tool-brings-a-big-win...

Contact
Dealer eProcess
***@dealereprocess.com
End
Source:
Email:***@dealereprocess.com Email Verified
Tags:Automotive Marketing, Automotive Digital Marketing, Automotive Websites
Industry:Automotive
Location:Lisle - Illinois - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Dealer eProcess PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share