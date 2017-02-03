News By Tag
EEW Magazine president Dianna Hobbs requests prayers after incurable diagnoses
The well-known Christian ministry leader and publisher will not give up hope for healing despite bad doctors' reports
After receiving a grim Glaucoma diagnosis in 2016, with ophthalmologists saying she would be blind within five years, she is facing a new challenge.
The award-winning Christian media specialist has been diagnosed with two conditions specialists say are incurable— an autoimmune disease called Rheumatoid Arthritis and a chronic rheumatic condition known as Fibromyalgia.
Unlike the most common form of arthritis that comes from wear and tear on the body, as well as age, Rheumatoid Arthritis causes white blood cells to mistake healthy cells for foreign invaders like bacteria and viruses. Essentially, the body attacks itself, leading to destructive results.
Hobbs, 40, also tested positive for a high level of "The Rheumatoid Factor," a bad protein in her blood, making the Christian media specialist's disease more aggressive.
While the disease impacts everyone differently, in Hobbs' case, her weakened condition has been compounded by inflammation, intense bouts of cardiac trouble, respiratory issues, bowel complications, and dangerously high blood pressure spikes.
Specialists are currently working to resolve these issues.
On top of the Rheumatoid Arthritis, Hobbs' Fibromyalgia causes widespread musculoskeletal pain, fatigue, sleep, memory and mood issues. The combination of the individually painful diseases has taken an even greater toll on her body.
"We thank God for the dedicated team of doctors and nurses, and their expertise, and treatments,"
"It has been hard seeing Dianna go through something so tough," said Mr. Kenya Hobbs, who has spent multiple days and nights at his wife's bedside, both at home and in the hospital.
He has acted as Hobbs' primary caregiver during this ongoing series of medical emergencies, causing flare-ups of difficult-to-
Mr. Hobbs, a community organizer and ordained minister, who wed the Empowering Everyday Women Ministries, Inc. Founder in 1998, is the father of the couple's four children. Though Mr. Hobbs admits the situation has been difficult, there is something that has helped a lot: The genuine love and concern coming from family, friends, colleagues and the global faith community of ministry supporters.
"The prayers, visits, calls, texts, thoughtful emails, cards and gifts have meant the world to our family. Thank you so much. And please keep the prayers coming our way," he said.
Months ago, doctors suspected cancer was the cause of the best-selling author and abstinence advocate's pain, leaving her severely bruised all over her body, unable to walk and barely able to eat.
However, after extensive testing and procedures, back-to-back Emergency Room visits, hospitalizations and specialist consultations, the real answers finally emerged.
"Her medical team did find a tumor," explained Mr. Hobbs. "But by the grace of God, surgeons removed it and came back with a pathology report saying no cancer. It took a long time for specialists to uncover the actual issue and we are thankful to really know what's going on."
Hobbs, a Top 100 blogger, named one of the "70 Most Influential African-American Christian History Makers" by Black Christian News Network, is facing an uphill battle. Nevertheless, though weak and afflicted in body, she remains strong in faith and full of hope.
"We don't know when God is going to complete the work of healing in my body, but the same faith I share with others on my good days, I cling to on my worst days, even sometimes with tears streaming down my face and the inability to get up out of bed," said Hobbs.
Since last September the well-loved inspirational writer, teacher and encourager of women has been absent from social media, where she typically posts multiple daily inspirations to encourage her thousands of followers. Hobbs' administrative staff also canceled all engagements, as her top-rated podcast and popular "Daily Cup of Inspiration"
"Dianna isn't yet strong or well enough to resume her hectic schedule and ministry obligations,"
"But I can tell you that she believes the message of hope in Jesus Christ she shares around the world and is anticipating that her own test will become a testimony in due time," the publicist stated.
Empowering Everyday Women Ministries, Inc. is a Christian movement of people working together to share the gospel in all four corners of the world. The 501(c)(3) organization which produces and publishes EEW Online Magazine, a leading faith-based web publication for women of faith and color, is a well-established ministry with global influence. Visit the web destination and learn more at http://www.EmpoweringEverydayWomen.com.
