$25,000 prize for startups from Seattle and the Greater Pacific Northwest: Synergy Tech Startup Contest announces an event for innovative companies Synergy Tech Startup Contest SEATTLE - Feb. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Synergy Tech Startup Contest for Startups from Seattle and the Greater Pacific Northwest has been initiated and applications are open from February 9th. Finals will be held live from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM on April 5, 2017, in SURF Incubator, 999 Third Ave, Suite 700, Seattle. The contest is designed to offer a unique Synergy experience: the winner will receive $25,000 in software development services to take their project to the next level. Additional prizes will also be offered by legal and technology sponsors in support of emerging companies. The application form and the agenda can be found here:



The event has been created for tech startups by tech specialists. This is our way of supporting and rewarding groundbreaking technical startup businesses from Seattle and the Greater Pacific Northwest, as well as promoting the benefits of global collaboration and the remote team model.



The entry requirements: The applicant must be a startup from Seattle and the Greater Pacific Northwest with an innovative tech product. The applicant should have a viable business plan that can be accelerated through access to high-quality development resources. The applicant must have a mature marketing strategy and have raised initial funding. The applications must be submitted by March 9, 2017 here:



"We're experienced in global collaboration and would like to share all its benefits with emerging businesses from Seattle and the Greater Pacific Northwest," says Jeff Bianco, president and founder of Dev-Pro.net, co-founder and judge of the Synergy Tech Startup Contest. "We're inviting applicants to join in, and plan to select six high-potential startups from Seattle and the Greater Pacific Northwest to compete for the grand prize, which is $25,000 in software development services. We're committed to supporting the winner in developing their startup with the help of a team of professionals who offer exactly the right set of technical skills to boost their project."



All finalists will receive valuable feedback from expert judges, one or more additional exclusive prizes provided by partners, and the opportunity to cooperate with one of the contest partners. All eligible applicants from Seattle and the Greater Pacific Northwest will increase the visibility of their products or services by presenting their work on the contest website.



About The Synergy Tech Startup Contest:



The Synergy Tech Startup Contest is a startup pitch competition held in six US cities, where innovative companies with revolutionary solutions have a chance to win valuable prizes and accelerate their product development.



About Dev-Pro.net:



was founded by successful entrepreneur Jeff Bianco in September 2011. The long history, vast experience, and in-depth understanding of the technology domain are the foundation of our company's success in servicing technology companies and digital agencies.



Media Contact

Ievgeniia Prytula

info@synergycontest.com



Photo:

