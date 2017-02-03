News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
DexLab Analytics is sponsoring "The Ultimate CMO challenge" by the Delhi School of Economics
Atharva, 2017, The Ultimate CMO Challenge is being held by the Delhi School of Economics in association with DexLab Analytics and Internshala. The Delhi School of Economics is a department of commerce, MBA (IB) for the University of Delhi.
The first round will have online submission, a problem case will be sent to the participating teams who have registered for the same successfully. All these registered teams can download the case from this link Dare2compete/
The solutions on completion of the challenge may be submitted to the case problem consisting of at most 6 slides (excluding the cover slide) through email, cmo.atharva@
The final round includes a presentation round, wherein the shortlisted teams will be required to present their case with a presentation of 15 slides (except the cover slide) to the esteemed judges which include a bench of analytics trainers and data scientists from DexLab Analytics.
The prizes up for grabs are worth INR 1, 70,000 or more, which also includes cash prizes, online gift certificates, and vouchers. Moreover, DexLab Analytics will be offering participants with a discount voucher worth INR 7,000, along with winners who will each be awarded with INR 8,000 worth vouchers. The runner-ups will also receive INR 5,000 worth of vouchers each.
About The Institute:
DexLab Analytics is now one of the leading data analytics training institutes in the country with a great presence in terms of online courses as well that attracts several overseas clients. DexLab Analytics will be sponsoring the event mentioned above in association the Delhi School of Economics, University of Delhi and are giving away prizes worth INR 1.5 Lakhs in total. They also have a newly opened branch in Pune with more branches coming up at other locations.
Get More Details, Visit: http://www.dexlabanalytics.com
Contact Information:
DexLab Solutions Corp.
M. G. Road, Gurgaon 122 002, Delhi NCR.
+91 852 787 2444
+91 124 450 2444
DexLab Solutions Corp.
Gokhale Road, Model Colony, Pune – 411016.
+91 880 681 2444
+91 206 541 2444
hello@dexlabanalytics.com
Contact
DexLab Analytics Team
+91 852 787 2444
***@dexlabanalytics.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse