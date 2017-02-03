 
Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543

DexLab Analytics is sponsoring "The Ultimate CMO challenge" by the Delhi School of Economics

Atharva, 2017, The Ultimate CMO Challenge is being held by the Delhi School of Economics in association with DexLab Analytics and Internshala. The Delhi School of Economics is a department of commerce, MBA (IB) for the University of Delhi.
 
 
DELHI, India - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- The Ultimate CMO Challenge for this year of 2017, is being held by the Delhi School of Economics. DexLab Analytics is the proud sponsor for the event along with Internshala. The registration for the event will be open from today, i.e. 9th February 2017 onwards. The case study for the case will go live from 13th February 2017. The last day for registration will be on the 18th of February 2017. For the first round of submission on must give in on the 19th of February 2017. The declaration of the shortlisted candidates will be done on the 21st of February and on campus presentation will be held on the 28th of February.

The first round will have online submission, a problem case will be sent to the participating teams who have registered for the same successfully. All these registered teams can download the case from this link Dare2compete/TheUtimateCMOChallenge2017

The solutions on completion of the challenge may be submitted to the case problem consisting of at most 6 slides (excluding the cover slide) through email, cmo.atharva@mibdu.org

The final round includes a presentation round, wherein the shortlisted teams will be required to present their case with a presentation of 15 slides (except the cover slide) to the esteemed judges which include a bench of analytics trainers and data scientists from DexLab Analytics.

The prizes up for grabs are worth INR 1, 70,000 or more, which also includes cash prizes, online gift certificates, and vouchers. Moreover, DexLab Analytics will be offering participants with a discount voucher worth INR 7,000, along with winners who will each be awarded with INR 8,000 worth vouchers. The runner-ups will also receive INR 5,000 worth of vouchers each.

About The Institute:
DexLab Analytics is now one of the leading data analytics training institutes in the country with a great presence in terms of online courses as well that attracts several overseas clients. DexLab Analytics will be sponsoring the event mentioned above in association the Delhi School of Economics, University of Delhi and are giving away prizes worth INR 1.5 Lakhs in total. They also have a newly opened branch in Pune with more branches coming up at other locations.

Get More Details, Visit: http://www.dexlabanalytics.com

Contact Information:
DexLab Solutions Corp.

M. G. Road, Gurgaon 122 002, Delhi NCR.

+91 852 787 2444
+91 124 450 2444

DexLab Solutions Corp.

Gokhale Road, Model Colony, Pune – 411016.

+91 880 681 2444
+91 206 541 2444

hello@dexlabanalytics.com

