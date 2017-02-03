News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
UpsideLMS Self Setup Trial launched; Invites all to 'eat' the 'pudding'
A Full Access, 14-day, Self Setup, Free Trial has been launched by UpsideLMS, which comes with 24x7 Technical Support and Live Chat help.
Features to explore in UpsideLMS:
· Blended Learning
· eLearning
· Classroom Training/ Instructor Led Training (ILT) with Batch Management
· Assessments
· Social Learning & Knowledge Collaboration
· MIS & Reporting
and more (https://www.upsidelms.com/
The Trial Area has been designed with a hand-holding section called 'Quick Links' that enables users to 'Add New Users', 'Add New Courses' under Curriculums (or choose from the pre-created ones), and 'Assign Curriculum to Users' in 3 simple steps. The pre-created curriculums (In UpsideLMS, a Curriculum is a set of multiple learning elements like eLearning courses, videos, reference materials, assessments, ILT sessions, assignments that can be assigned to user(s)) on topicslike 'Customer Satisfaction', 'Information Security', 'Health & Safety', 'Learning Management System' not only help the Trial Link user to get started with the system immediately, but they also demonstrate how different learning elements appear across devices.
Setting up the Trial Area is extremely simple with the user having to enter a 'domain name' of his/ her choice, a password and name. The Area can be personalized by uploading a logo of one's choice, selecting a theme from the ready-to-use theme library or customizing further by choosing from UpsideLMS' wide color palette, fonts and layouts.
UpsideLMS 14-day, Full Access, FREE TRIAL can be started from here - UpsideLMS Free Trial (https://www.upsidelms.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse