 
News By Tag
* UpsideLMS Trial
* Free LMS Trail
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Pune
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543


UpsideLMS Self Setup Trial launched; Invites all to 'eat' the 'pudding'

A Full Access, 14-day, Self Setup, Free Trial has been launched by UpsideLMS, which comes with 24x7 Technical Support and Live Chat help.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* UpsideLMS Trial
* Free LMS Trail

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* Pune - Maharashtra - India

PUNE, India - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- With a belief that 'the proof of the pudding is in the eating', UpsideLMS has launched its 14-day, self setup FREE Trial. This Full Access Trial, with 24x7 Technical Support and Live Chat help, enables users to explore the Best Value SaaS Learning Management System as a Learner, an Administrator or both.

Features to explore in UpsideLMS:

·         Blended Learning

·         eLearning

·         Classroom Training/ Instructor Led Training (ILT) with Batch Management

·         Assessments

·         Social Learning & Knowledge Collaboration

·         MIS & Reporting

and more (https://www.upsidelms.com/best-value-saas-lms-features.asp)!

The Trial Area has been designed with a hand-holding section called 'Quick Links' that enables users to 'Add New Users', 'Add New Courses' under Curriculums (or choose from the pre-created ones), and 'Assign Curriculum to Users' in 3 simple steps. The pre-created curriculums (In UpsideLMS, a Curriculum is a set of multiple learning elements like eLearning courses, videos, reference materials, assessments, ILT sessions, assignments that can be assigned to user(s)) on topicslike 'Customer Satisfaction', 'Information Security', 'Health & Safety', 'Learning Management System' not only help the Trial Link user to get started with the system immediately, but they also demonstrate how different learning elements appear across devices.

Setting up the Trial Area is extremely simple with the user having to enter a 'domain name' of his/ her choice, a password and name. The Area can be personalized by uploading a logo of one's choice, selecting a theme from the ready-to-use theme library or customizing further by choosing from UpsideLMS' wide color palette, fonts and layouts.

UpsideLMS 14-day, Full Access, FREE TRIAL can be started from here - UpsideLMS Free Trial (https://www.upsidelms.com/free-trial/?src=pr)
End
Source:
Email:***@upsidelearning.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
UpsideLMS News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share