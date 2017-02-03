 
February 2017





MetaExperts™ Announces Operational Excellence Tools, Tactics and Tips Giveaway Program

 
 
LIVONIA, Mich. - Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- MetaExperts™ parent company, MetaOps, Inc., has developed one of the most extensive and innovative Operational Excellence best practices information center and are now making its most essential tools, tactics and tips available to business leaders on demand.

This invaluable three-step tool shows you how to avoid the three biggest mistakes most executives make when on-boarding top talent, how to pick the right contract or permanent hire talent to get the results you expect, and how to implement three essential tactics to assure the expert delivers maximum results. Additional tools, tactics and tips will focus on everything from calculating the ROI to expect and receive from your OpEx initiatives to how to be a top facilitator.

MetaOps, Inc. CEO Ron Crabtree explains: "Throughout my extensive career facilitating OpEx initiatives, managing change, and transferring knowledge for continuous improvement, I've seen hundreds of business leaders exhibit the need for expert talent yet experience significant challenges in on-boarding the same. Through MetaExperts™, we have the opportunity to help make that talent accessible and supply the tools and tactics that remove the barriers to getting the right people in place on every project every time. I'm looking forward to announcing each great giveaway as it becomes available."

The first in a limitless series of must have tools is titled "How to Make Sure the Next Expert You Hire Nails Terrific Results" -- it is available free with no strings attached here http://results.metaexperts.com/.

MetaExperts™ are extreme Operational Excellence (OpEx) talent on-deck consulting, training, and get-it-done partners. MetaExperts™ is not a consulting company, but a global network of OpEx deployment experts and resources for flexible, on-demand short-term contract or contract-to-hire needs. MetaExperts™ align with your industry and OpEx initiatives (i.e. successes in Lean, Business Process Improvement, change management, etc.), and are vetted through our unique 300+ Screening and Evaluation Process that thoroughly shakes out each contender's skill-set, tool-kits, and experience.

