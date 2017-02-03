News By Tag
MetaExperts™ Announces Operational Excellence Tools, Tactics and Tips Giveaway Program
This invaluable three-step tool shows you how to avoid the three biggest mistakes most executives make when on-boarding top talent, how to pick the right contract or permanent hire talent to get the results you expect, and how to implement three essential tactics to assure the expert delivers maximum results. Additional tools, tactics and tips will focus on everything from calculating the ROI to expect and receive from your OpEx initiatives to how to be a top facilitator.
MetaOps, Inc. CEO Ron Crabtree explains: "Throughout my extensive career facilitating OpEx initiatives, managing change, and transferring knowledge for continuous improvement, I've seen hundreds of business leaders exhibit the need for expert talent yet experience significant challenges in on-boarding the same. Through MetaExperts™
The first in a limitless series of must have tools is titled "How to Make Sure the Next Expert You Hire Nails Terrific Results" -- it is available free with no strings attached here http://results.metaexperts.com/
