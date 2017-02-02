News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Bad n Boujee Party with Funk Flex
A Live DJ will have the immense move floor pumping and jumping with a blazing playlist of House, Pop, Hip Hop and Mash Ups for the duration of the night. Toast the New Year with a complimentary glass of champagne and whatever you do, don't stop there. This social event will shake well into 4 in morning. Misuse the grouping of VIP packs including third floor seating and roof get to choices for those that need to look out over New York City from party focal.
Bad n boujee party with funk flex
Sunday feb 19th.
Music by funk flex
Celebrity host bernice burgos & king dezzo
Stage 48 nyc address – 606 west 48th street, new york ny 10036
Doors: 11pm
Nyc club advance tickets $20
Visit: http://mtsproductions.com/
and
https://www.eventbrite.com/
Stage 48 nyc birthday packages, bottle packages & birthday parties
After purchase note: please text us at 347.891.5328 to confirm your purchase!
Because of high volume of tickets being sold, please arrive early to avoid long lines all sales are final!
Celebrate your or a friend's birthday party, bachelor/bachelorette, corporate, graduation, going away or reunion party
Call/text:347.891.5328
Andrew
Mts productions
Call or text: 1-347-891-5328
Stage 48 reggaeton party, stage 48 cosculluela , club stage48 ny, club stage48 new york, best clubs nyc, best clubs in nyc, best clubs to celebrate birthday in nyc, best clubs to celebrate in queens, best club in nyc, best nyc clubs, nyc best clubs, best latin clubs in nyc, best latin clubs in queens, best nightlife in nyc, best birthday parties nyc, best birthday party nyc, birthday parties queens.
Contact
Andrew
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse