Bad n Boujee Party with Funk Flex

 
 
NEW YORK - Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Stage 48 NYC is Manhattan, NYC Exclusive & Sexiest Nightclub to Celebrate a Friends Birthday, Bachelor/Bachelorette, Corporate, Graduation, Going Away or Reunion Party. Stage 48 NYC's outstanding live music and social affair setting. A Live DJ, shocking sound, lighting and video structure and distinctive VIP goes on all floors make Stage48 the place to be.

A Live DJ will have the immense move floor pumping and jumping with a blazing playlist of House, Pop, Hip Hop and Mash Ups for the duration of the night. Toast the New Year with a complimentary glass of champagne and whatever you do, don't stop there. This social event will shake well into 4 in morning. Misuse the grouping of VIP packs including third floor seating and roof get to choices for those that need to look out over New York City from party focal.

Bad n boujee party with funk flex

Sunday feb 19th.
Music by funk flex

Celebrity host bernice burgos & king dezzo

Stage 48 nyc address – 606 west 48th street, new york ny 10036

Doors: 11pm

Nyc club    advance tickets $20

Visit: http://mtsproductions.com/stage-48/

and

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/stage-48-bad-n-boujee-party-...

Stage 48 nyc birthday packages, bottle packages & birthday parties
After purchase note: please text us at 347.891.5328 to confirm your purchase!

Because of high volume of tickets being sold, please arrive early to avoid long lines all sales are final!

Celebrate your or a friend's birthday party, bachelor/bachelorette, corporate, graduation, going away or reunion party

Call/text:347.891.5328

Andrew
Mts productions
Call or text: 1-347-891-5328

Stage 48 reggaeton party, stage 48 cosculluela , club stage48 ny, club stage48 new york, best clubs nyc, best clubs in nyc, best clubs to celebrate birthday in nyc, best clubs to celebrate in queens, best club in nyc, best nyc clubs, nyc best clubs, best latin clubs in nyc, best latin clubs in queens, best nightlife in nyc, best birthday parties nyc, best birthday party nyc, birthday parties queens.

Andrew
***@gmail.com
