February 2017
USF Health Information Systems' Jihyun Kim Wins Sitecore's Most Valuable Professional Award

An elite distinction awarded for exceptional contributions to the Sitecore community.
 
 
Tags:
Sitecore MVP Award
Sitecore Experience Platform
Sitecore Expert

Industry:
Internet

Location:
Tampa - Florida - US

Subject:
Awards

TAMPA, Fla. - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- USF Health Information Systems, your on-campus technology team, today announced that Jihyun Kim, Senior Applications Developer has been named a "Most Valuable Professional (MVP)" by Sitecore®, the global leader in experience management software. Jihyun Kim was one of only 215 Technologist worldwide and one of only 79 in the U.S. to be named a Sitecore MVP this year.

Sitecore's experience platform combines web content management, omnichannel digital delivery, customer insight and engagement, and strategic digital marketing tools into a single, unified platform. The platform is incredibly easy to use, capturing every minute interaction—and intention—that customers and prospects have with a brand, both on a website and across other online and offline channels. The end-to-end experience technology works behind the scenes to deliver context marketing to individual customers, so that they engage in relevant brand experiences that earn loyalty and achieve business results.

Now in its eleventh year, Sitecore's MVP program recognizes individual technology, digital strategy, commerce, and cloud advocates who share their Sitecore passion and expertise to offer positive customer experiences that drive business results. The Sitecore MVP Award recognizes the most active Sitecore experts from around the world who participate in online and offline communities to share their knowledge with other Sitecore partners and customers.

"Our rock star web development team is dedicated to implementing innovative solutions that will allow USF Health to be more agile and robust in our web presence for our clients," (Heather Sampson, User Interface Technical Lead, USF Health Information Systems).

Jihyun's contribution were especially unique. He noticed that although there were many people discussing Sitecore online, there was minimal discussion of the platform in his native language, Korean. So, he created and maintained a blog to share information about how best to use and benefit from Sitecore using the Korean language. This helped to expand interest in Sitecore around the world and enabled many others in different countries to learn and grow from his expertise and personal experience with Sitecore.
"The Sitecore MVP awards recognize and honor those who make substantial contributions to our loyal community of partners and customers," said Pieter Brinkman, Director of Developer and Platform Evangelism, Sitecore. "MVPs consistently set a standard of excellence by delivering technical chops, enthusiasm, and a commitment to giving back to the Sitecore community. They truly understand and deliver on the power of the Sitecore Experience Platform to create contextualized brand experiences for their consumers, driving revenue and loyalty for life."

USF Health Information Systems is your on-campus, technology team. We are the architects: programmers, web developers, web designers, application engineers, graphic artists, videographers, content writers, search engine optimization experts, instructional designers, analysts and all-around technology specialists. We pull together to provide businesses with essential automation and optimization. In harmony, we work with clients like you to educate, build, deliver and meet the needs of your department's academic research and clinical missions. Supporting your ability to function and achieve measurable growth in an increasingly digital and fast-paced marketplace is both our passion and purpose.

More information can be found about the MVP Program on the Sitecore MVP Website: http://www.sitecore.net/mvp.


You can read and learn more about technology anytime via the USF Technology Blog at https://hscweb3.hsc.usf.edu/is/.

USF Health Information Systems
***@health.usf.edu
