RSM announces plans to create RSM First-Choice Advisor Center
"Our firm has been making strong progress toward our vision to be the first-choice advisor to middle market leaders," said RSM US LLP Managing Partner and CEO Joe Adams. "The RSM First-Choice Advisor Center is the next step in equipping our professionals to consistently deliver the power of being understood to our clients in every interaction. It will combine and build on the leading-edge client experience curriculum we have developed over the last several years."
Davis, Davis and Nunley have been critical collaborators assisting RSM in the development of many of its existing tools and programs. During the next several months, they will work with the center's executive team – RSM US LLP's Bill Gorman, chief operating officer; Katie Lamkin, chief HR officer; Jeff Johannesen, national tax leader and client experience leader; and Andy Bosman, chief marketing officer – to align existing offerings and identify new programs to help professionals develop broad-based business advisory skills in addition to their technical competencies. In addition to serving as faculty of the RSM First-Choice Advisor Center, Davis, Davis and Nunley will continue to offer relationship-
"We are very excited to join RSM to help the firm accelerate progress toward its vision," said Rick Davis, founder of Athens Partners. "Linda, Pat and I have been fortunate to enjoy a strong relationship with RSM and its professionals over the years, and we look forward to taking this next step to become part of the firm to further enhance our ability to support RSM professionals in delivering the power of being understood to current and prospective clients."
About RSM US LLP
RSM US LLP is the leading provider of audit, tax and consulting services focused on the middle market, with 9,000 people in 86 offices nationwide. It is a licensed CPA firm and the U.S. member of RSM International, a global network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms with more than 38,300 people in over 120 countries. RSM uses its deep understanding of the needs and aspirations of clients to help them succeed. For more information, visit rsmus.com, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and/or connect with us on LinkedIn.
