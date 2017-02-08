 
Popular Video Game Website SideQuesting Releases Guide to PAX East Parties and Fundraisers

Annual PAX East party list helps bring attendees of expo together
 
 
Official Promotional Poster
BOSTON - Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- With the upcoming launch of new consoles from Microsoft and Nintendo -- the Scorpio and the Switch, respectively -- as well as the popularity of Sony's PS4 and PSVR growing, this year's Penny Arcade Expo in Boston, Massachusetts is sure to be buzzing with new gaming experiences.

Around and during the expo, companies, web sites, and organizations host a variety of events to celebrate the video game culture that has grown over the last 30 years. From giant parties at clubs to huge charity events, the amount of things to do and see around Boston during the event, which takes place from 10-12 March 2017, continues to grow.

SideQuesting, a popular video game and pop culture website, has once again organized a massive list of all of these events. In cooperation with the organizing companies and web sites, as well as fan groups that have popped up to celebrate the expo, SideQuesting presents a list that has nearly thirty parties and events. The annual listing of events continues to be the oldest and largest of its kind on the web, and has appeared in newspapers, magazines and websites alike.

The list is organized by day and features times and dates, locations, ticket pricing, and pertinent information.

Please visit SideQuesting to view the list and enjoy the atmosphere of Boston.

The listings can be found at: http://www.sidequesting.com/2017/02/the-big-pax-east-2017...

