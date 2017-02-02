 
Wools Canada - a Vancouver shoe brand with a sense behind it

Wools Canada Footwear Inc., a newly born Canadian brand, has launched its kickstarter campaign.
 
 
VANCOUVER, British Columbia - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Wools Canada Footwear Inc., a newly born Canadian brand, has launched its kickstarter campaign. WOOLS is all season weightless, thermoregulating, most durable 100% WOOL shoe line created in Vancouver, BC by two Russian immigrants, Victoria and Elena. Wools is Victoria's second shoe company after Vilks Boots which was presented on Dragons Den TV Show in 2014.

The girls separated their footwear designs into two lines: Wools for more fashionable, modern looking shoes and Wools Siberia for practical truly Russian boots that claim to withstand -94F. The footwear is not just pretty; there is a strong sense standing behind the company. Company donates $5 from each pair sold to the BC Children's Hospital and is earning its popularity by being one of the rare footwear brands that gives back to community.

"We care for children, we care for their future. That is why Wools Canada donates $5 from each pair sold to BC Children's Hospital. We want to see them smile. Thank you for helping us do that." - say the founders of the company Elena and Victoria and continue, - "We are starting our kickstarter campaign to ask for your support and to "jump-start" our company with your help. We know our brand is worth checking out, mostly because our shoes are soft, animal cruelty free, thermoregulating and perfect for any season".

Kickstarter Campaign Link:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/wools/wools-footwear...

Website:

 www.wools.ca

Email/ Contact:

bestshoes@wools.ca

778.840.3663

Social Media:

@wools_canada Instagram

/woolscanada Facebook

@woolscanada Twitter

Victoria Safronova
***@wools.ca
