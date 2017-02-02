News By Tag
Wools Canada - a Vancouver shoe brand with a sense behind it
Wools Canada Footwear Inc., a newly born Canadian brand, has launched its kickstarter campaign.
The girls separated their footwear designs into two lines: Wools for more fashionable, modern looking shoes and Wools Siberia for practical truly Russian boots that claim to withstand -94F. The footwear is not just pretty; there is a strong sense standing behind the company. Company donates $5 from each pair sold to the BC Children's Hospital and is earning its popularity by being one of the rare footwear brands that gives back to community.
"We care for children, we care for their future. That is why Wools Canada donates $5 from each pair sold to BC Children's Hospital. We want to see them smile. Thank you for helping us do that." - say the founders of the company Elena and Victoria and continue, - "We are starting our kickstarter campaign to ask for your support and to "jump-start"
Kickstarter Campaign Link:
https://www.kickstarter.com/
Website:
www.wools.ca
Email/ Contact:
bestshoes@wools.ca
778.840.3663
Social Media:
@wools_canada Instagram
/woolscanada Facebook
@woolscanada Twitter
Contact
Victoria Safronova
***@wools.ca
End
