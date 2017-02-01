News By Tag
Nick LoweryYouth Foundation Will Unveil For The First Time in Phoenix The MVP Tackling Dummy
The Nick Lowery Foundation set to host its 2nd annual "Future of Football" Lunch at the Concussions: 2017 Summit with Barrow Neurological Center, and unveil for the first time in Phoenix, the revolutionary MVP tackling dummy
While the first hit can prove problematic, the second or third head impact can cause permanent long-term brain damage. Cumulative sports concussions are shown to increase the likelihood of catastrophic head injury leading to permanent neurologic disability by 39 percent. Parents and sports stakeholders are rightly concerned about subjecting their children to football or other contact sports, and deserve to know what works now that can protect their children best.
This is why for the 2nd year, The Nick Lowery Foundation is hosting their Future of Football Town Hall luncheon and will be joined by top medical professionals and sports leaders at the Sixth Annual Concussions:
When: Saturday February 11th
Time: Noon to 1 PM
Where: St. Joseph's Barrow neurological center
-350 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85013
(The MVP will be available for two hours before the lunch and one hour after for video and in depth interviews)
"Tickets are still available for the event, and can be purchased at concussions2017.eventbrite.com. For more information about Concussions:
Media is invited to attend all or part of the event."
Looking forward to the event, Nick Lowery said "Drs. Adelson, Handmaker, and Giza are on the forefront of our nation's research and education of concussions and sports medicine, and it's a privilege to be hosting visionary Dartmouth Football Coach Buddy Teevens, sharing what I believe to be the single most effective way to permanently alter the concussion landscape in football, allowing teams to practice tackling yet eliminating teammates ever tackling each other during the week of practice by using the MVP tackling dummy. "
By simulating human motion, the MVP allows players to practice tackling, blocking, pursuing, evading and throwing at a mobile target, without the collisions and fatigue, associated with teammate on teammate training.
A Dartmouth College graduate, Harvard Fellow and former White House staffer for 3 U.S. Presidents, launching programs like Americorps and the Points of Light Foundation, Lowery will be introducing one of the nation's leaders in forging the Future of Football, Head Coach Teevens, and sharing his 18 years' experience as NFL All Pro, Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame Kicker, and community leader, and the crucial importance of cutting edge concussion research and player safety.
To learn more about the MVP Tackling Dummy and The Dartmouth Way, please visit www.StrongerSafersports.com, https://www.youtube.com/
About the Nick Lowery Foundation: The Mission of the Nick Lowery Foundation, and national 501 (c)(3) is to lead change that leads to greater purpose, creativity and impact for all citizens, great and small. NLYF was founded by NFL KC Chiefs Hall of Fame and All-time leading scorer, Nick Lowery. Lowery is the first Hall of Fame professional athlete with a Masters and Fellowship from the Kennedy School of Government, and the only American to work in both the White House Office of National Service for both President HW Bush and President Bill Clinton. He is the winner of the NFL Players foremost Humanitarian Award, the Justice Byron Whizzer White Award. Programs that NLYF has founded include Champions for the Homeless, Nation Building for Native Youth, Native Vision, All Pro's and Warriors against Bullying, and Stronger Safer Sports. For more information, email Admin@Loweryspeaks.com or go to www.NickLowery.org and www.StrongerSafersports.com.
Contact
Cathy Cardenas
***@gmail.com
