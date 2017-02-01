News By Tag
Teli Communications Releases New White Label & Billing Option for Resellers
Teli customers, resellers, can now easily sell all of the teli services and products under their own name and logo. And, now, billing and invoicing is included.
Teli, a leading provider of global messaging and voice services, will reveal new features at ITExpo, February 8 - 10, 2017 at the Broward Convention Center, Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Booth 621
"Teli's new 'White Label Option' for resellers is a major benefit", said Gregory Giagnocavo, Business Development. "Any reseller can now offer a complete suite of messaging and voice services under their own name and logo. This makes it easy for a reseller or VAR to promote their own brand and own their own customers.
Teli also provides a complete API to enable resellers to create any type of vertical or specialized application or customized solution.
The built-in 'Teli Billing & Invoicing Engine' (tBIE) is now available for no additional cost. With tBIE, Resellers can easily automatically bill, invoice and collect payment from their end-customers.
Teli.net recently won Best of Show, Most Innovative Product for their API at the 2016 ITEXPO. Teli has released additional support for XMPP, and SMPP connections
Teli's new features will be announced at ITExpo, Feb 8, Ft Lauderdale. Booth 621
About Teli
Teli Communications, LLC is a privately-held wholesale telecom provider of global voice termination, North American and International DIDs and DDIs, local and international toll free numbers, and SMS and MMS messaging. Teli is based in the Denver Tech Center, Englewood, Colorado. www.teli.net
Contact: sales@teli.net Skype: Teli.net
Media Contact
Elizabeth Freriks, Marketing
+1-844-411-1111
Contact
Elizabeth Freriks, Marketing Dept.
sales@teli.net
***@teli.net
