Lakewood Ranch Women's Giving Circle Now Accepting Grant Applications
Sisterhood For Good Provides Support for a Wide Range of Causes
Sisterhood For Good raises funds to support projects and programs for a variety of causes, including women's and children's issues, animal welfare, arts and education, health and safety, and hunger and homelessness. In 2016, the giving circle received a record number of applications and awarded grants to the following non-profits:
Sisterhood For Good accepts unsolicited proposals for a variety of programs and causes. However, the group does not provide grants to support capital campaigns, operational funding, event fundraisers or sponsorships, lobbying of any kind, or endowments.
Those applying for grants are asked to submit a completed application form that summarizes their non-profit and illustrates how a grant from Sisterhood For Good will make an immediate, direct impact to a specific project or cause. Proof of 501(c)(3) status is also required.
For more information on Sisterhood For Good or to complete a grant application for next year's distribution, visit SisterhoodForGood.org
About Sisterhood For Good
Established in May 2011 by founding donor and administrator Angela Massaro-Fain, Sisterhood For Good is a fun, active giving circle that unites women who share common philanthropic goals. The group distributes grants annually to a number of local causes, including women's and children's issues, animal welfare, arts and education, health and safety, and hunger and homelessness. Funds collected by the Sisterhood for Good Women's giving circle are held and managed as a component fund of the Lakewood Ranch Community Fund under the Manatee Community Foundation. For more information, visit SisterhoodForGood.org
Grapevine Communications provides full-service advertising, marketing and public relations services to clients nationwide. The firm is the most award-winning advertising agency in Sarasota, Florida, and the surrounding areas. Recent accolades include the 2016, 2015 & 2014 Best Marketing/PR Agency by SRQ Magazine readers; the 2016 "Top 25 Public Relations Firms of Southwest Florida" by Tampa Bay Business Journal; the 2015 Greater Good Philanthropy Award – Small Business by Biz(941) Magazine; the 2014 Small Business of the Year by the Manatee Chamber of Commerce; and the 2010 Small Business of the Year by the Sarasota Chamber of Commerce. For more information on Grapevine Communications, contact Shelby Isaacson (Shelby@grapeinc.com) at 941-351-0024 or visit the website at www.grapeinc.com
