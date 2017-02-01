On April 7, Visionary Avant-Garde Composer JOE GARRISON Returns with "THE PEOPLE UPSTAIRS"

Ensemble Accompaniment by NIGHT PEOPLE Features Flute, Flugelhorn, Clarinet & Bass Trombone. Special Guests: Lori Bell, Melonie Grinnell & French Hornist Nicolee Kuester. Visceral 5-Movement Suite Melds Orchestral Arrangements w/ Freeform Jazz

Joe Garrison and Night People - The People Upstairs

-- As a 25-year veteran of pushing the boundaries of modern composition, prolific musicianis getting set to introduce his most adventurous project yet.Releasing April 7,is the follow-up to 2013's, which thefavorably compared to the ground-breaking work ofwhile also landing in NBC San Diego's Top 10 jazz releases that year.Produced by multi-instrumentalist, the new opus consists of 5 movements, with each of the first four featuring a different horn (flute, flugelhorn, clarinet, bass trombone), while the last highlights the entire ensemble. The music moves back and forth between tightly composed and radically improvised. Garrison explains, "In my mind I envisioned the instruments being personifications of a family, or group of people who have moved in upstairs. Somehow a cat, a bird and a kite are involved. They probably have been living here for a long time, but they're definitely observing the proceedings. I like to think thatturn out to be the musicians - and beyond that, anybody who hears the recording."" jump-starts the wild and wondrous action before side-shifting through the space time continuum on "." Elsewhere "The Cat, the Bird and the Kite" elegantly explores an ethereal dimension, providing an emotional counterpoint to the dizzying ascension of "." The final step up theis to behold the elegiac beauty of "," which is based on a poem Garrison wrote about what happens in a relationship when one of the members dies. Profoundly moving, "The Two Stars" represents the sole track Joe performs on.Clocking in at 41 minutes, the intricate and visceral compositions onrecall the eclectic veracity of, who decreed "All music is music when you let it flow." It's a mindset Garrison has championed throughout career, fusing jazz, classical, rock, Indian, Indonesian Gamelan, Japanese, stride, medieval, and minimalism into his amalgamations, so it's only natural that his music doesn't reallyin, yet, unequivocally, draws you in.Commissioned by local music event, Rusefest, in 1989,sole ongoing purpose has been playing original, creative, modern jazz, usually in large ensembles, using instruments not normally associated with jazz, such as oboe, French horn, flute, and bass clarinet. While the collective expanded to 19 members at a KSDS Jazz Live concert in 2015,is configured as a septet throughout the main suite before increasing to nine on closer "The Two Stars." Joining Garrison on this vast musical journey are acclaimed jazz and classical musicians,(flute), Dr. Ariana Warren (clarinet, bass clarinet),(flugelhorn), Brian O'Donnell (bass trombone),(piano), Tim McNalley (electric bass), Michael Hayes (drums) and New York French horn player, who commissioned Garrison to compose the project.Receiving classical training at UCSD, CSU Fullerton (BM), and University of Colorado at Boulder (MM), where he gained expertise in music composition emphasizing indeterminate and minimalist approaches, Garrison's compositional process draws from the entirety of his life experience and traditional study. Having participated in many styles of music, from tightly composed to freely improvised, he has found a middle ground. Improvisation and through-composition are employed as structural elements serving his musical forms, thus opening up space to provide contrast and distort time while maintaining forward motion.In addition to the works of Cage, Garrison has been influenced by innovators from all eras, including Leonin and Perotin,, Hector Berlioz,, Harry Partch, Terry Riley,, Thelonious Monk, Wayne Shorter,, and Miles Davis. When pressed for a reflective Garrison comparison, he suggests, "Stravinsky with a rhythm section."During his illustrious career, Garrison has played keyboards with the the likes of, Ruse Collective, Ira Liss' Big Band Jazz Machine, Bob McMahon's Real Band, Koko Pelli, and Immediate Freedom Latin Jazz Ensemble.He has also performed with, Gilbert Castellanos, Rob Thorsen, Ben Schachter, Derek Canon, Tim McMahon, Tambau, Bill Caballero,, Gene Perry, Mark Lamson,, Gunnar Biggs, Kim Kimmery, Steve Feierabend, Larry De La Cruz, Dave Millard, and, who won a Grammy for producing Gregory Porter's"Garrison is an unsung original on the local jazz scene.""Intricate and visceral, his sonic portraits exude power and finesse."A prolific and highly regarded composer, an unsung hero of Modern Jazz.""Gorgeous and intricately arranged modern music. Garrison's writing is singular and transformative."1.Moving Dayflute2. The Balcony, 3amflugelhorn3. The Cat, the Bird and the Kiteclarinet4. Everyday's Again - (bass trombone5. 2nd Floor Man&. The Two Stars- Piano (track 6 only)- Flute/Producer- Clarinet/Bass clarinet- Flugelhorn- Bass trombone- Piano- Electric bass- Drums- French hornTour Dates:4/08 - San Diego, CA @ Dizzy's (Record Release Show)http://www.facebook.com/JoeGarrisonAndNightPeople