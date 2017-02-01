News By Tag
New TR4 series eases monitoring of constantly changing temperature data
Wireless Bluetooth data loggers facilitate real-time supervision via mobile devices
The TR4 series comprises three competitively priced models, two of them waterproof. Each model provides different sensor types and measurement ranges to serve diverse application requirements:
Their high precision and wide range measurement abilities combined with their flexibility makes the TR4 data loggers ideal for use in private, industrial or public areas. They can be utilized, for example, for heating control in housing or agricultural sites as well as to safeguard refrigerators, sales cabinets and storage facilities. Additionally, they are ideal for supervising transportation of sensitive goods like fresh or frozen food or products for medical use.
About T&D Corporation:
The Japanese T&D Corporation was founded 1986 in Matsumoto. The company name derives from "try and develop" and emphasizes the company's ambition to create innovative products with a high degree of practical usefulness. Having started out developing electronic products mainly for the automotive aftermarket, today the company is the Japanese market leader for data loggers. A team of about 50 specialists are engaged in developing data logger systems for industrial, public and private demands. Production takes place in a high-tech site in Matsumoto, Japan, and since 2003, T&D Corporation has been exporting its wireless data loggers worldwide. The company is represented through a European Sales Office located in Niddatal near Frankfurt and a sales office in the USA.
For further information, please visit:
www.tandd.com
www.webstorage-
or
Facebook T&D Corporation Europe
Contact
akp public relations
Christina Fahrtmann
fahrtmann@akp-
