New TR4 series eases monitoring of constantly changing temperature data

NIDDATAL, Germany - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- T&D Corporation, Japanese market leader for wireless data loggers, presents the new TR4 series for temperature monitoring. Operating with low energy Bluetooth 4.0 and without the need for pre-registration, loggers within the communication range are instantly detected and automatically refreshed by mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets. Records can be monitored or stored in the free of charge, cloud-based T&D WebStorage Service with the help of two apps, available for iOS and Android.

The TR4 series comprises three competitively priced models, two of them waterproof. Each model provides different sensor types and measurement ranges to serve diverse application requirements: the TR41 covers temperature measurements from -40 to 80°C (waterproof, internal sensor); the TR42 measures from -60 to 155°C (waterproof, external sensor), while the TR45 for industrial use is available for thermocouple types K, J, T, S covering -199 to 1.700°C or for types Pt100/Pt 1000 with a range of between -199 and 600°C. For easy monitoring, the automatically collected data is displayed in neatly arranged graphs by the ThermoRec app or can be uploaded and shared with the ThermoStorage app. Simultaneous data collection from multiple loggers is possible. Each logger can be set to 15 different recording intervals, from one second to 60 minutes, and has a logging capacity of up to 16.000 readings. Battery life is up to one and a half years.

Their high precision and wide range measurement abilities combined with their flexibility makes the TR4 data loggers ideal for use in private, industrial or public areas. They can be utilized, for example, for heating control in housing or agricultural sites as well as to safeguard refrigerators, sales cabinets and storage facilities. Additionally, they are ideal for supervising transportation of sensitive goods like fresh or frozen food or products for medical use.

About T&D Corporation:

The Japanese T&D Corporation was founded 1986 in Matsumoto. The company name derives from "try and develop" and emphasizes the company's ambition to create innovative products with a high degree of practical usefulness. Having started out developing electronic products mainly for the automotive aftermarket, today the company is the Japanese market leader for data loggers. A team of about 50 specialists are engaged in developing data logger systems for industrial, public and private demands. Production takes place in a high-tech site in Matsumoto, Japan, and since 2003, T&D Corporation has been exporting its wireless data loggers worldwide. The company is represented through a European Sales Office located in Niddatal near Frankfurt and a sales office in the USA.

