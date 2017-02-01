News By Tag
PDF Converter Elite 5 Released, The only PDF management software you will need
PDFConverter.com, a first-class provider of PDF management solutions, is pleased to announce the release of PDF Converter Elite 5 (PCE 5).
Whether you need it for business purposes, or for personal usage, PDF Converter Elite will give you the best possible document management performance. Here's what you can do with PDF Converter Elite:
● Convert PDF documents to all Microsoft Office document formats.
● Convert PDF to AutoCAD, Image, HTML, CSV.
● Convert PDF to Open source document formats
● Create nonsecure or secure PDF files from 300+ different Windows applications
● Edit PDF documents. Split PDF pages. Merge PDF files.
● Scanned PDF conversion. Works with batch conversion as well
PDF Converter Elite 5 was built up into competent PDF conversion software with many new features and enhancements:
New Conversion Options
PDF Converter Elite 5 has added a PDF to CSV conversion option for converting PDF documents into editable .csv files. PCE 5 has also enabled custom PDF to CSV conversion, so now you can create personalized .csv spreadsheets out of PDF files.
Edit PDF without Conversion
PDF Converter Elite 5 introduces PDF editing features. Now you can add text directly on your PDF or remove parts of the text from a PDF. No need to convert a PDF to editable formats, edit your document without conversion.
Split and Merge PDF are Back
PDF Converter Elite 5 has its old features back, but in far better quality. PCE 3 users had a chance to split and merge PDF files. With PCE 5 you have assured improvements in PDF splitting and merging. Split PDF pages or merge pages of different PDF files.
Try PCE 5 free
PDF Converter Elite 5 is available for download as a 7-day free trial here:
http://www.pdfconverter.com/
Try now!
About PDFConverter.com
PDFconverter.com products are developed with the idea that there must be a better and more cost-effective way to offer PDF management software to businesses. As PDF reaches ubiquity, the needs of the PDF user become greater. PDF Converter Elite is PDFconverter.com's flagship PDF product and it includes the ability to create, edit and convert PDF documents.
Media Contact
Cindy S. Pearson
Media Relations, PDFConverter.com
604-628-1952
cindy.pearson@
