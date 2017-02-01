News By Tag
LogicBoxes Enables its Partners to Sell G Suite by Google Cloud
G Suite brings teams together and helps them work smarter with real-time collaboration and machine intelligence
Through the collaboration, Gmail, Google Calendar, Drive, Docs and Hangouts will be integrated with LogicBoxes' SaaS solution- OrderBox.
G Suite plans start at $4 a month per user and include 30GB of storage across Drive and Gmail.
"Globally, businesses of all sizes, are beginning to recognise the value of, and are willing to invest in trusted productivity suites to streamline their operations,"
You can read up more here - logicboxes.com/
About LogicBoxes:
LogicBoxes (logicboxes.com)
