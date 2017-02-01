LogicBoxes Enables its Partners to Sell G Suite by Google Cloud

G Suite brings teams together and helps them work smarter with real-time collaboration and machine intelligence

Media Contact

Siddharth Taliyan

+912230797623

pr@logicboxes.com Siddharth Taliyan+912230797623

End

-- LogicBoxes, the leading provider of web presence automation solutions for Web Hosts, Domain Resellers and Registrars is working with Google to bring G Suite (formerly known as Google Apps for Work) to help provide its partners with an array of intelligent apps.Through the collaboration, Gmail, Google Calendar, Drive, Docs and Hangouts will be integrated with LogicBoxes' SaaS solution- OrderBox.G Suite plans start at $4 a month per user and include 30GB of storage across Drive and Gmail."Globally, businesses of all sizes, are beginning to recognise the value of, and are willing to invest in trusted productivity suites to streamline their operations,"said Shridhar Luthria, Sr. VP, Channel Partnerships, Endurance. "The ability to sell G Suite now enables our partners who actively support these businesses, to provide yet another value-added solution effortlessly."You can read up more here - logicboxes.com/g-suite-by-google-cloud/About LogicBoxes:LogicBoxes (logicboxes.com)is a Technology & Consultancy Company providing Business Solutions to a wide range of Web Hosts, Domain Resellers, ICANN Registrars and Registries. LogicBoxes' renowned turnkey SaaS solution – OrderBox, provides end-to-end business automation to 100+ Registrars and 100,000+ Resellers and powers over 13 Million domains across the world. LogicBoxes is also the world's premiere ICANN Accreditation Consultancy provider.