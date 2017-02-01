Rockin Country Show on Country Blast Radio reaches new goals!

The Rockin Country Show expands to themed shows, wild topics, and bigger guests, plus live on-location shows

Alan Firestone

Alan Firestone Productions

Alan Firestone
Alan Firestone Productions

-- Country Blast Radio's "Rockin' Country" show has taken off in a new way after it's first anniversary show on January 3rd, 2017..Host and show creator Alan Firestone has brought on a co-host, award winning song writer and recording artist Bruce Lev, and many of their friends, for what has become a wild ride!In February, an episode featuring Musician David Passmore, and Actor/Musician Victor Gage (most notably of Walker, Texas Ranger), who are both a part of the band Dee Rock and the Josie Outlaws (named after Country Blas tRadio ceo and host of sister show The Josie Show), and the antics went viral, becoming the second most listened to epsiode of shows in station history. The episode continues on February 13th, 2017 with a special Valentines day episode with subsitute co-host Diane Lively (also of the Josie Outlaws), while co-host Bruce Lev checks in live from Los Angeles and the Grammy Awards.This has sparked a whole new series of episodes that will be theme based, including a Latin themed show, Jewish themed show (and possibly live concert from Israeli artists), and not falling short of zany food themed shows such as an 'easy bake oven cook-off'. The team also has episodes planned where friends and family of the celebrity guests will surprise them on-air, while the guests try to guess who's embarrassing them!This entire format adjustment falls in line with the show's ultimate decree of not being politically correct, while also not targetting anyone specifically, while ocntinueing to suport new artists in all genre's of music, as well as several charities and sideline projects that have been setup for several years (there is even a gofundme page setup for those who wish to help).Rockin Country is part of the Josie Networks family, and is a spin-off of the original Josie Show. Rockin Country airs on Monday evenings at 9pm eastern on Country Blast Radio (CountryBlastRadio.com), and can also be heard through BlogTalkRadio, Amazon Echo (with Tune-In), Tune-in, Itunes, Spreaker, and may other media outlets, and features a live real-time chat room during shows on the shows website RockinCountryShow.com.Links to the shows social media, crew links, and more are also on the website.The Team/Crew consists of Alan Firestone, Bruce Lev, Tina Passantino, Josie Passantino, and several part-time, fill-in Co-hosts.