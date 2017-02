Riding Horses at Floyd Lamb Park is Easy as 1, 2, Free

The community is invited to ride horses in historic Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs and, thanks to non-profit Horses4Heroes, it's easy and affordable.

-- The community is invited to ride horses in historic Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs and, thanks to non-profit, it's easy and affordable. Every Friday-Sunday the organization opens its flagship facility, thefor horseback rides in the Cox Community Corral. All ages and all riding levels are welcome. All rides include admission to the Barnyard, tractor-pulled hay rides and, if not too windy, the Funny Farm bounce house, donated by Jones Feed & Tack. Lessons and rides are offered during the week, too. For more information on all center programs and activities, email events@horses4heroes.org.The fun starts on Friday with $5 Fridays, offering horseback rides for just $5. Guests can ride from 10 am to 2 pm. Buy a second ride and the third ride is. Every Saturday and Sunday visitors are invited to Saddle Up, offering rides for $10, re-rides for $5 and third ride is free. Floyd Lamb Park pass holders, Horses4Heroes members, Active Duty military, veterans and First Responders always pay just $5 per ride with the third ride free."Want to ride a horse or introduce your kids to horses? Riding horses at Floyd Lamb Park is as easy as 1, 2, free," said Sydney Knott, president/CEO/founder of Las Vegas-based non-profit Horses4Heroes.The non-profit also provides affordable riding lessons for beginners, English and western, seasonal, holiday and "no school" day camps, field trips, birthday parties and free experiential workshops for veterans with PTS/MST/TBI, domestic violence victims, recovering addicts, at-risk youth and teens and others who need a hand up, not a hand out. Horses4Heroes programs are created to empower, engage, inspire, educate, entertain and employ. The organization has facilitated the employment of disabled veterans and local teens.In 2014 and, again, last year,, a national initiative to introduce newcomers to horses. Horses4Heroes is the only repeat winner of this challenge. Horses4Heroes is the only national equestrian non-profit that owns its own horses and uses those horses, including retired, donated and Feed Lot rescues, every day in programs that serve local heroes and the community. The organization's large and growing national network of equestrian centers in 45 states and Canada offer affordable, sometimes free, recreational, instructional and health and wellness programs for all ages, all riding levels and in all disciplines. For more information on all programs and activities, email events@horses4heroes.org, call 702.645.8446 or visit http://www.theranchlasvegas.com