Industry News





TKG Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on The USPTO's Examination Guidelines for Patentable Subject Matter

 
 
Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled:The USPTO's Examination Guidelines for Patentable Subject Matter: A Refresher. This one-hour event is scheduled on February 28, 2017 at 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM ET.

Event Synopsis:

Due to the growing difficulties in identifying the differences between an abstract idea and an invention, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a notice that discusses a memorandum on subject matter eligibility determinations, additional life sciences examples that will help assist in making eligibility determinations, and an updated list of eligibility examples and recent court decisions. The "May 2016 Subject Matter Eligibility Update" reminded stakeholders about the July 2015 update, which provided guidance to examiners on making subject matter eligibility determinations. Furthermore, the May 2016 update provides examiners with a detailed and point-by-point instructions on how to formulate a proper rejection on subject matter grounds.

Patent law is an actively evolving landscape, and as it continues to grow, it is expected that risks and pitfalls may also increase. In order to avoid the possible legal challenges, it is of high importance to be updated with the developments in the law regarding patentable subject matter.

In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of thought leaders and professionals assembled by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of the fundamentals as well as the important issues in the USPTO's Examination Guidelines for Patentable Subject Matter.

Key topics include:

§  May 2016 Subject Matter Eligibility Update

§  Determining Subject Matter Eligibility Under 35 U.S.C. §101

§  Subject Matter Eligibility

§  Rejection Under §101

§  Opportunities and Pitfalls

§  Scope and Limitations

§  Recent Trends and Developments

Speakers/Faculty Panel

Perkins Coie LLP

Alberto Araiza

Attorney

United States Patent and Trademark Office

Raul Tamayo

Senior Legal Advisor

For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:

https://theknowledgegroup.org/event-homepage/?event_id=2014

About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series

The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org

Uspto
Legal
Events
