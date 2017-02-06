 

Up Or Out With Connie Has Been Selected As A Headliner Show On C-Suite Radio

 
LOS ANGELES - Feb. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Up or Out with Connie has been selected on C-Suite Radio, the premier source for the world's leading business podcasts for c-suite leaders, business executives, and celebrities.

Featuring premium content from top thought leaders, designed to increase knowledge, deepen understanding, and build skills to enhance readers' personal and professional lives, Up or Out with Connie has been selected to be part of C-Suite Radio as a headliner show.

Connie Pheiff is the Chair of the Pheiff Group, Inc., the leading organization helping women in leadership achieve excellence and Be Unstoppable.

Executive women count on Connie Pheiff to provide up-to-date information on everything from stilettos to being heard in the boardroom. "To be the leader in the C-Suite you must first take control of your life and develop a successful strategy with the Unstoppable DIVA herself," said Jeffrey Hayzlett. Check in with Up or out with Connie on the C-Suite Network as Connie cuts through the B.S. of leadership, personal development, productivity, influence, barriers, and opportunities to decide what's best for you. You too can Be Unstoppable.

C-Suite Radio is the premier source of the world's leading business podcasts for C-Suite leaders and business executives, featuring shows covering a range of topics, including sales, marketing, leadership, social media, finance, and management. C-Suite radio features premium content from top thought leaders, designed to increase knowledge, deepen understanding, and build skills to enhance readers' personal and professional lives. Visit C-Suite Radio online and follow them on Facebook and Twitter.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2l0wBFG.

