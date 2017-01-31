 
Industry News





Dates Announced for 2017 Oxnard Salsa Festival

Dates for the 24th Annual Oxnard Salsa Festival are July 29 and 30, 2017.
 
OXNARD, Calif. - Feb. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Dates for the 24th Annual Oxnard Salsa Festival are July 29 and 30, 2017. Attracting visitors from throughout southern California, the festival is a celebration of salsa – the food, music and dance. It takes place at Plaza Park, Fifth and "B" streets in historic downtown Oxnard from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. both days.

Presented by the OxnardDowntowners (http://oxnarddowntowners.org/),the annual event attracts an estimated 45,000 attendees who love spicy foods and sizzling entertainment. Highlights include live salsa and Latin jazz from the region's hottest bands, salsa dance lessons, a salsa-tasting tent with dozens of different varieties of salsa and hot sauces, a salsa recipe challenge and a "Dancing With Our Community Stars" competition on Sunday, July 30 patterned after the ABC show "Dancing With The Stars." The two days also feature an eclectic vendor marketplace, authentic international foods and a kids zone.

Event admission and parking are free. Main stage seating is jus t$5. For festival information, call 805‐535‐4060 or visit www.oxnardsalsafestival.com and on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/OxnardSalsaFestival/).

Diane Rumbaugh
Source:
Email:***@rumbaughpr.com Email Verified
