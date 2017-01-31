News By Tag
Sun Toyota wins DealerRater's "2017 Consumer Satisfaction Award"
Annual recognition given to auto dealerships in the United States and Canada that deliver outstanding customer service through online consumer reviews
"It's an honor to earn this award," said John Marazzi, Morgan Auto Group's managing partner at Sun Toyota.."Putting our customers first has long been a basic tenet of how we do business every day. We have the best customers anywhere—and we're very appreciative of their generous, positive online reviews of their buying and service experiences with us."
Sun Toyota strives to improve every aspect of their customers' satisfaction throughout the year with its sales and service operations. Employees are empowered to seek improvements to ensure extraordinary customer service in every department.
Founded in 2002, DealerRater (http://www.dealerrater.com/)
Sun Toyota is a division of Morgan Auto Group and is located at 3001 US Highway 19 between Moog Road and Sunray Drive in Holiday, FL 34691, on the border of New Port Richey. For more information, call (727) 310-3070 or visit http://www.suntoyota.com/
Sun Toyota
***@suntoyota.com
