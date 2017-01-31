The Light Network Announces Release of Second Book in the Light Series

The innovative self-help / spiritual publisher launches the second book of a three-part series, which is filled with profound and radiant messages of light and love.

OJAI, Calif. - Feb. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- In the midst of all the current darkness in the world in the way of wars, political issues, and environmental chaos, The Light Network announces the release of its second book in a series, The Light: A Book of Knowing: How to Shine Your Light Brighter and Live in the Spiritual Heart. The book was created for those who are ready to embark on a spiritual journey, or who may have already begun, and are looking for a new level of enlightenment in these dark times.



"I am so excited about readers gaining a greater insight into enlightenment, and shining their own inner lights brighter as they learn from this book," said Keidi Keating, author of The Light series. "When we change ourselves, the whole world will begin to change around us, so my hope in writing this series is that it can bring us a step closer to individual and world peace."



The Light: A Book of Knowing shares with its readers a collection of teachings and wisdom from more than 20 heart-centered luminaries and great spiritual teachers. Each chapter features teachings by a different lightworker, including His Holiness the Dalai Lama, Bruce Lipton, Deva Premal and Miten, Joe Vitale, Dada J.P. Vaswani, Pujya Swamiji, Anita Moorjani, and Jeff Foster. Sharing radiant messages of light and love, the book helps readers take their spiritual awakening to the next level through a collection of powerful insights, teachings, and exercises.



Previously, Keidi Keating released the first book of the spiritual self-help series, The Light: A Book of Wisdom. The book focused on topics such as peace, forgiveness, healing, finding purpose, health, well-being, destiny and more. All proceeds from the selling of the book went toward seven charities chosen by the publisher.



The Light: A Book of Knowing is available in paperback and for Kindle on Amazon, and may be ordered at The Light: A Book of Truth, is expected to be released in 2018. To request multiple copies of the new book, email Keidi at



