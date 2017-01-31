News By Tag
EzW2 2016 Tax Software Now Supports Batch 1099 W2 Data Import
ezW2 software saves customers time by importing w2 and 1099 data from spreadsheets. Download and test drive by visiting www.halfpricesoft.com.
"ezW2 software is now available for the upcoming tax season with updated data import feature." said Halfpricesoft.com Founder, Dr. Ge.
EzW2 is compatible with Windows 10, 8.1, Windows XP, 2003, Vista, and Windows 7. The main features included in the latest version include:
- This new white paper printing function can print all W2 forms (copy A, B, C, D, 1 and 2) and W3 on white paper. The black and white substitute forms of W2 Copy A and W3 are SSA-approved. So no pre-printed forms are needed for SSA copies and recipient copies.
- EzW2 2014 can print 1099-misc recipient copies on white paper. Since IRS does not certify
the substitute forms right now, ezW2 will fill data on the red-ink forms for 1099 MISC copy A and 1096.
- EzW2 can print W2 and 1099 recipient copies into digital PDF files and customers can email
forms easily, saving on mailing costs
- EzW2 can generate efile documents that customers can upload to SSA and IRS sites.
- EzW2 saves customers valuable time by importing W2 and 1099 data from csv file - no need
for customers to enter the data one by one.
- EzW2 new edition can support unlimited companies, recipients and forms with no extra charge, making it perfect for accountants, tax preparers and multi-business entrepreneurs as well as individual businesses
- Easily rolls over data from previous years to current
- Comes with no cost customer support in email, live chat and remote access for software
- Supports demo version for compatibility purposes
- Supports new data import feature
- Environmentally friendly with efile feature to save on paper
ezW2 2016 can be downloaded for up to 30 days with no obligation at http://halfpricesoft.com/
Designed with simplicity in mind, ezW2 2016 software is easy, flexible, inexpensive and reliable. The Halfpricesoft.com developing team is confident that this tax software is straight-forward enough for the new users who have only basic computer skills and little accounting know-how.
W2 1099 tax reporting is a breeze for new and seasoned customers. Download ezW2 software today at: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/
About halfpricesoft.com
Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH Deposit software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.
