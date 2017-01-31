News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Harper Announces Completion of Major Rebranding Initiative
Harper Building Systems has rebranded the logo, company website and additional contact information.
Mike McCann, President of Harper Building Systems, commented, "We are excited to continue the tradition that has been built over more than 100 years. Harper Building Systems gives us the opportunity to cultivate and expand upon our history."
Harper Building System's new rebranding initiative reinforce the value we deliver through our comprehensive service offering, from engineering through construction and service. We are widely recognized for expertise in our core competencies, including the installation and maintenance of HVAC and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems for a diversified group of commercial and institutional building owners.
ABOUT HARPER
Harper Building Systems, a Limbach Holdings, Inc. company, is an integrated building systems provider – managing all components of mechanical, electrical, plumbing and control systems, from system design and construction through service and maintenance. We engineer, construct and service the mechanical, plumbing, air conditioning, heating, building automation, electrical and control systems in both new and existing buildings. With headquarters in Tampa, Florida, we operate from three strategically located business units throughout Florida - Tampa, Lake Mary (North of Orlando) and in Ft. Lauderdale. Limbach Inc.'s geographic reach spans Pittsburgh, PA., Western Pennsylvania (Pittsburgh)
Media Contact
Katie Eubank
marketing@harperbuildingsystems.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse