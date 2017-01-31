Harper Announces Completion of Major Rebranding Initiative

Harper Building Systems has rebranded the logo, company website and additional contact information.

Katie Eubank

marketing@harperbuildingsystems.com

-- Harper Building Systems, a Limbach Holdings, Inc. company announced today the completion of a rebranding initiative focused on elevating the company's message across all constituencies, from Contractors to Building Owners. While the rebranding initiative gives Harper a new logo and refreshed identity, the process also provided clarity to Harper's unique corporate culture. A key aspect of the rebranding initiative is a new corporate website, www.harperbuildingsystems.com, featuring a wide array of differentiators, a prime mechanical contracting section and in-depth company information and projects.Mike McCann, President of Harper Building Systems, commented, "We are excited to continue the tradition that has been built over more than 100 years. Harper Building Systems gives us the opportunity to cultivate and expand upon our history."Harper Building System's new rebranding initiative reinforce the value we deliver through our comprehensive service offering, from engineering through construction and service. We are widely recognized for expertise in our core competencies, including the installation and maintenance of HVAC and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems for a diversified group of commercial and institutional building owners.ABOUT HARPERHarper Building Systems, a Limbach Holdings, Inc. company, is an integrated building systems provider – managing all components of mechanical, electrical, plumbing and control systems, from system design and construction through service and maintenance. We engineer, construct and service the mechanical, plumbing, air conditioning, heating, building automation, electrical and control systems in both new and existing buildings. With headquarters in Tampa, Florida, we operate from three strategically located business units throughout Florida - Tampa, Lake Mary (North of Orlando) and in Ft. Lauderdale. Limbach Inc.'s geographic reach spans Pittsburgh, PA., Western Pennsylvania (Pittsburgh), Eastern Pennsylvania (Warrington, PA), New Jersey (South Brunswick), New England (Wilmington, MA), Ohio (Columbus and Athens, OH), Michigan (Pontiac and Ann Arbor, MI), Southern California (Garden Grove, CA), and Mid-Atlantic (Laurel, MD). Our approximately 330 Harper employees strive to be our customers' 1st Choice in terms of the services we provide, markets we serve and regions where we operate. Harper's commitment to safety, advanced technology, human development and reliable execution enables us to attract and retain the industry's top leadership talent, skilled craftspeople and professional management staff.