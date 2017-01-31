 
YesWeCode's Felix Flores Reminding Students "You Dont Need Permission To Be Innovative"

Rock The Schools podcast with Felix Flores discussing the #YesWeCode Hackathon finals competition taking place in Montgomery, Alabama to inspire youth innovation and preparation for careers of the 21st century on March 4th.
 
 
MINNEAPOLIS - Feb. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Rock The Schools with Citizen Stewart's executive producer, Monique Linder, filling in for host Chris Stewart, in an discussion with National Director of #YesWeCode, Felix Flores, about what exactly is a "Hackathon".  "YesWeCode is a Dream Corps initiative that works with partners to help connect under-represented youth of color to careers in technology.  "#YesWeCode is an extension of STEM programs in schools by providing students with a competitive environment to innovate in all areas of technology", said Felix Flores.

In fact, "coding is one aspect of what students will take away from this Hackathon", said Monique Linder, who is also facilitating the hackathon with Flores.  Emphasis is placed on guiding students to resources i.e. education and collaborative projects that provide training and certification to prepare them for jobs of the 21st century, many that have not yet been created. We must get under-represented youth on a trajectory of discovery and preparation now for careers of the 21st century", said Monique Linder.  More than 50 high schools were on the list of 75 failing schools released in January from the Alabama Department of Education. (Alabama Failing Schools (http://www.alabamanews.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/AAA...))  #YesWeCode wants to empower high school students with tools that help them own their education journey.  We want students with initiative and determination to register to take part in the #YesWeCode Hackathon.

The upcoming #YesWeCode Hackathon is part of historical events significant to Rosa Parks advocacy and activism during women's history month supported by Southern Youth Leadership Development Institute (SYLDI) and Southern Company.  All finalists will be recognized at the Spirit of Rosa Parks Awards taking place the same day as the Hackathon, where the winning school will receive the 'Spirit of Rosa Parks Innovation Award" for developing the best solution to solve an education or economic problem. The theme for this hackathon is "center of gravity", defined for this assignment as the point at which each team aligns in passion, creativity, synergy and optimal performance, enabling an extraordinary discovery to take shape. Weekly Google chats are held every Friday to give students a chance to ask questions and share ideas. For more information, go to:  http://www.syldi.org/yeswecode-hackathon/.

You can subscribe to Rock The Schools with Citizen Stewart on iTunes and Audioboom.  Rock the Schools is supported by Education Post and Citizen.Education.  Rock The Schools has a global listening audience of over 20,000 listeners from 20 U.S. cities and 19 countries.  Rock The Schools covers a wide range of topics to empower parents, students and educators to advocate for change in education policy that impact positive outcomes for students with conversations that are rooted in history.

About Rock The Schools with Citizen Stewart aka Chris Stewart
Stewart's mission with "Rock The Schools" is to "create a greater educational opportunity for black communities by grounding the school reform debate in black history and transformative black thought."  Stewart believes "this is done by challenging the dominant trope of anti-school reform activism, and illustrating connections between the liberationist principles of yesterday's black struggles, and today's education proposals (e.g. "privatization," school choice, and charter schools)."  Stewart's tag "Public education for an educated public" begs the question of accountability.  The host of Rock The Schools, Chris Stewart is a writer, speaker, essayist and education activist from Minnesota.  Stewart began recording his Rock The Schools podcast in early March 2015 and releases a new episode weekly.  Rock The Schools with Citizen Stewart is available on iTunes, Audioboom and under podcast at citizenstewart.org.  Rock the Schools' Executive Producer is Monique Linder, Founder of OMG Media Solutions.

About #YesWeCode

Many have been searching for ways to uplift today's urban youth and help them achieve a more promising future. We believe that one solution lies in connecting tech and social justice leaders to spearhead revolutionary tech programs whose benefits extend to the most disadvantaged of society.  #YesWeCode is a Dream Corps initiative that works with partners to help connect 100,000 underrepresented minorities to careers in technology. More information at: yeswecode.org or follow on Twitter: @yeswecode

Click to Share