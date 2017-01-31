 
Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
654321
January 2017
31

Emoji Translator Company appoints new Chairman to support expansion drive

LONDON - Feb. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Today Translations, the company that has been in the headlines across the globe with its global search for emoji translators, has appointed a new Chairman. Today Translations & Business Services is a London-headquartered language and localisation services firm that has achieved international coverage through its recent revelation that emojis mean different things in different countries. It announced today that it has appointed Ian Miller MBE as the company's Chairman.

Previously Mr. Miller held executive roles at various multi-billion dollar corporations including Hewlett-Packard, Electronic Data Systems, and NTT Data. He has led businesses across Europe, the United States and Asia Pacific and driven exceptional performance and growth. He has a particular expertise in M&A strategy, execution and integration.

Speaking about his new role, Ian Miller said: "Recent events in Europe show the importance of understanding the difference between markets. Companies on both sides of the Atlantic, and further afield, are looking at new areas of expansion and new relationships. It's not just about language, though it's essential to get that right. It's about understanding the culture and shaping an approach to the individual needs of each market."

"That's why Today Translations aim to understand the cultural nuance of everything from business procedures to emoji meaning. Today Translations can help clients mitigate the risks and enhance the chances of success. These changing times are a massive opportunity for all concerned and the I hope my appointment will ensure that the company can capitalise on this opportunity."

Today Translations' CEO, Jurga Zilinskiene, said of the appointment: "We are so pleased to welcome Ian Miller to the team. His history of success on both sides of the Atlantic and track-record for driving transformative growth is almost incomparable. Executives of his calibre are rare, and I look forward to working closely with him."

"Having been a member of the Today Translations Advisory Board for four years now, I know the company and the people well", added Mr. Miller. "Today Translations is an amazing company with a great team delivering the highest quality services to its blue chip clients. That has brought tremendous growth in the last few years, and the next steps in the development programme are going to be exciting. I'm looking forward to being part of the team and the story."

About Today Translations & Business Services: Today Translations & Business Services (https://www.todaytranslations.com/) is a certified Woman-owned Business that operates as Today Translations and Today Advisory. Today Translations provides translation services, interpreting and global cultural advice and training in over 200 languages for large corporations, small businesses and individuals. The company's commitment to supporting international trade was recognised in 2015 by winning the COBCOE Make Europe Work® Award for Breakthrough Trade. Today Translations was also the first specialist language service provider in the world to achieve independent certification under ISO:27001 (the international information security standard) for its global operations. Today Advisory provides Board level support to international clients in due diligence, compliance, integrity and negotiating.

