Emoji Translator Company appoints new Chairman to support expansion drive
Ian Miller MBE Appointed Chairman of Today Translations and Business Services
Previously Mr. Miller held executive roles at various multi-billion dollar corporations including Hewlett-Packard, Electronic Data Systems, and NTT Data. He has led businesses across Europe, the United States and Asia Pacific and driven exceptional performance and growth. He has a particular expertise in M&A strategy, execution and integration.
Speaking about his new role, Ian Miller said: "Recent events in Europe show the importance of understanding the difference between markets. Companies on both sides of the Atlantic, and further afield, are looking at new areas of expansion and new relationships. It's not just about language, though it's essential to get that right. It's about understanding the culture and shaping an approach to the individual needs of each market."
"That's why Today Translations aim to understand the cultural nuance of everything from business procedures to emoji meaning. Today Translations can help clients mitigate the risks and enhance the chances of success. These changing times are a massive opportunity for all concerned and the I hope my appointment will ensure that the company can capitalise on this opportunity."
Today Translations' CEO, Jurga Zilinskiene, said of the appointment:
"Having been a member of the Today Translations Advisory Board for four years now, I know the company and the people well", added Mr. Miller. "Today Translations is an amazing company with a great team delivering the highest quality services to its blue chip clients. That has brought tremendous growth in the last few years, and the next steps in the development programme are going to be exciting. I'm looking forward to being part of the team and the story."
About Today Translations & Business Services: Today Translations & Business Services (https://www.todaytranslations.com/
Contact
Adam Bradshaw
Today Translations & Business Services
***@todaytranslations.com
