SocksLane Launches New Hypoallergenic Compression socks on Amazon.com

-- SocksLane, has developed and launched new, cotton based anti-allergic compression socks. The revolutionary cotton support sock sets a new standard in compression technology.These socks have been specifically created for people who, by choice or because of particular conditions, prefer to wear natural fibers in contact with the skin and are manufactured and distributed directly by SockLane.Humans have been using compression technology since the stone age to relieve leg tiredness or varicose veins, but it is only with the arrival of synthetic fabric that compression gear has become simple to use.Individuals standing or sitting for many hours each day such as nurses, police officers, pregnant women or people who have certain lower leg conditions benefit from the use of compression socks to assist their peripheric blood circulation.Unfortunately, Synthetic fabrics, especially nylon that is the main component of traditional compression socks, worn for long periods can irritate the skin and lead to hypersensitivity.Every year tens of thousands of Americans suffer different degrees of skin hypersensitivity directly related to synthetic fibers exposure often leading to allergic reactions that sometimes become chronic.To overcome these intrinsic limitations, SocksLane has developed and manufactured a high-quality support sock composed of 65% Natural Combed Cotton and selected hypoallergenic stretch materials. The result is a compression sock that offers all the advantages of a high-end product with the added benefit of decreasing the danger of allergies and skin irritations by well over 90%. All this for an extremely affordable price.The newly released product is proposed in 2 different sizes and soon in many more stylish colors. These socks are designed for your comfort; they are naturally anti-allergic, breathable, durable and easy to put on for maximum comfort.Dave Dixon, co-founder and CEO of SocksLane, declared in a recent interview: "Our compression socks grant all the advantages of a high-quality traditional compression garment. However, their exclusive choice of natural and hypoallergenic fabrics make them the obvious choice for the health conscious individual. And best of all, our compression socks are very affordable with a price that is often below that of competing brands..."You can now buy a pair of SocksLane on Amazon.com and be sure that they will perform as expected, won't roll down your calfs, last for a long time, be comfortable and especially will not irritate your skin.