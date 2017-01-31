 
February 2017





Global Coronary Stents Market Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global Coronary Stents Market, By Type (Dual Therapy Stent, Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold, (DES), Bio-Engineered Stent, Bare Metal Stent), Absorption Rate, Material, Rate, Application, End-User, By Geography – Industry Trends and Forecast To 2024
 
 
DALLAS - Feb. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Global coronary stents market is expected to reach USD 6.4 billion by 2024 from USD 5.3 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 2.4% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2014 & 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

The market is segmented on the basis of product type, usability, end-user, distribution channel and geography.

By Product:

·         Dual Therapy Stent

·         Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold

·         Drug Eluting Stent (DES)

o   Paclitaxel

o   Limus-Based Drugs

·         Bio-Engineered Stent

·         Bare Metal Stent

By Absorption Rate:

·         Slow-Absorption DES

·         Fast-Absorption DES

By Material:

·         Stainless Steel

·         Cobalt Alloy Metal

·         Gold

·         Tantalum

·         Nitinol

·         Polymers

By Rate:

·         Slow-Absorption Stents

·         Fast-Absorption Stent

By Application:

·         Coronary Artery Disease

·         Peripheral Artery Disease

By End-User:

·         Hospitals

·         Cardiac Centers

·         Others

Based on geographical segmentation the Global Coronary Stents Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and, Rest of the World. The report of this market covers data fort countries like U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, and South Africa. The report includes company share data for different geographies including Global, North America, Europe and APAC.

Read more http://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/coronary-sten...

Major Players of the Global Coronary Stents Market:

·         Abbott Vascular

·         SciTech

·         Boston Scientific Corporation

·         Minvasys, Medinol Ltd

·         iVascular SLU

·         Elixir Medical Corporation

·         Inspire MD

·         Stentys SA

·         Hexacath

·         Medtronic

·         Andramed GmbH

·         Cordis Corporation

·         Orbusneich

·         Eurocor GmbH

·         Comed B.V.

·         Endocor GmbH

·         MicroPort Scientific Corporation

·         Amaranth Medical, Inc.

·         Terumo Corporation

·         Degania Silicone Ltd.

·         Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

·         InSitu Technologies Inc.

·         Alvimedica

·         Biotronik SE & Co. KG

·         Elixir Medical Corporation

·         AMG International GmbH

·         Arthesys

·         Lepu Medical

·         Translumina GmbH

·         Accura

·         Svelte Medical

·         B. Braun Melsungen AG

·         Eucatech AG

Global Absorbable and Non Absorbable Sutures Market – Trends and Forecast to 2024

Report Access: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-absorb...

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Office Number-317, Amanora Chambers,

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune-411028

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: Sales@databridgemarketresearch.com

Visit Data Bridge Blog@ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/blog/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/data-bridge-market-research

Contact
Shubham Dwivedi
SEO Analyst
+1-888-387-2818
shubham.dwivedi@databridgemarketresearch.com
