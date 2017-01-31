News By Tag
Global Coronary Stents Market Trends and Forecast to 2024
Global Coronary Stents Market, By Type (Dual Therapy Stent, Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold, (DES), Bio-Engineered Stent, Bare Metal Stent), Absorption Rate, Material, Rate, Application, End-User, By Geography – Industry Trends and Forecast To 2024
The market is segmented on the basis of product type, usability, end-user, distribution channel and geography.
By Product:
· Dual Therapy Stent
· Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold
· Drug Eluting Stent (DES)
o Paclitaxel
o Limus-Based Drugs
· Bio-Engineered Stent
· Bare Metal Stent
By Absorption Rate:
· Slow-Absorption DES
· Fast-Absorption DES
By Material:
· Stainless Steel
· Cobalt Alloy Metal
· Gold
· Tantalum
· Nitinol
· Polymers
By Rate:
· Slow-Absorption Stents
· Fast-Absorption Stent
By Application:
· Coronary Artery Disease
· Peripheral Artery Disease
By End-User:
· Hospitals
· Cardiac Centers
· Others
Based on geographical segmentation the Global Coronary Stents Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and, Rest of the World. The report of this market covers data fort countries like U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, and South Africa. The report includes company share data for different geographies including Global, North America, Europe and APAC.
Major Players of the Global Coronary Stents Market:
· Abbott Vascular
· SciTech
· Boston Scientific Corporation
· Minvasys, Medinol Ltd
· iVascular SLU
· Elixir Medical Corporation
· Inspire MD
· Stentys SA
· Hexacath
· Medtronic
· Andramed GmbH
· Cordis Corporation
· Orbusneich
· Eurocor GmbH
· Comed B.V.
· Endocor GmbH
· MicroPort Scientific Corporation
· Amaranth Medical, Inc.
· Terumo Corporation
· Degania Silicone Ltd.
· Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.
· InSitu Technologies Inc.
· Alvimedica
· Biotronik SE & Co. KG
· Elixir Medical Corporation
· AMG International GmbH
· Arthesys
· Lepu Medical
· Translumina GmbH
· Accura
· Svelte Medical
· B. Braun Melsungen AG
· Eucatech AG
