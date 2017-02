How to remove that stubborn stain in minutes... even after you have already washed and dried it

Starting this February, 2017….



Don't Throw It Out… Take It Out… With SPOT STUFF

1 2 3 4 5 Hamburger on Car Seat before during and after remo Old stain on furniture removed in minutes with Spo Old stain removal in minutes with Spot Stuff Suede Shoes - before - during - after salad dressi Bernaise sauce removed without washing with Spot S

-- Join the nationwide launch of SPOT STUFFthe next generation of Stain Removers on the premier shopping networkEVINEJoin us for Big Savings during the SPOT STUFFLive U.S. national TV broadcastSPOT STUFF's Milissa Nelson will join EVINE hosts for the premier of SPOT STUFFHear the SPOT STUFFstory and see the compelling results, before and after photos & videos our customers have experienced using SPOT STUFFFind your local TV channel for EVINE Live in your area … Here Take 30 seconds and watch for yourself how it works…. at one of the 30 second video links below:· Remove that salad dressing from your dress shirt in minutes without washing: https://youtu.be/ 0fRdj7hhj-o · How to remove an old stain - Bacon grease stain already washed & dried 5x and removed with SPOT STUFF· Save your jeans in minutes with SPOT STUFFSPOT STUFFis an innovative new DRY Powder Spot Remover that works on most oil, grease, and fat based spills & stains in minutes, in most cases without any washing, and without all the wet mess.Best of all SPOT STUFFcan be used on those OLD oil, grease or fat based stains you have already Washed and Dried!Try SPOT STUFFon that…· Salad dressing on your shirt· The oily stuff on your car visor· Nacho cheese dip on your boat carpet· Hamburger grease on the car seat· Engine oil on your pants· WD40 lubricant on your Ultra Suede coat· That greasy stuff on the arm of your chair· Those old stains you have already washed and driedSPOT STUFF'sInnovative patent pending technology was developed and tested in the USA and…· Consumes no energy like traditional washing· Removes most oil, grease or fat based stains in minutes· Environmentally friendly· Non-toxic· Easy on your walletVisit us at: www.spotstuff.com and check out all the before & after photos, and videos.SPOT STUFFThe little miracle in a packet… so tiny and convenient you can carry it in any suitcase, purse or pocket!