Country(s)
Industry News
How to remove that stubborn stain in minutes... even after you have already washed and dried it
Starting this February, 2017….
Don't Throw It Out… Take It Out… With SPOT STUFF
EVINE
(Formerly ShopNBC)
Join us for Big Savings during the SPOT STUFFTM Live U.S. national TV broadcast
SPOT STUFF's Milissa Nelson will join EVINE hosts for the premier of SPOT STUFFTM
Hear the SPOT STUFFTM story and see the compelling results, before and after photos & videos our customers have experienced using SPOT STUFFTM
Find your local TV channel for EVINE Live in your area… Here
Take 30 seconds and watch for yourself how it works…. at one of the 30 second video links below:
· Remove that salad dressing from your dress shirt in minutes without washing: https://youtu.be/
· How to remove an old stain - Bacon grease stain already washed & dried 5x and removed with SPOT STUFFTM https://youtu.be/
· Save your jeans in minutes with SPOT STUFFTM https://youtu.be/
SPOT STUFFTM is an innovative new DRY Powder Spot Remover that works on most oil, grease, and fat based spills & stains in minutes, in most cases without any washing, and without all the wet mess.
Best of all SPOT STUFFTM can be used on those OLD oil, grease or fat based stains you have already Washed and Dried!
Try SPOT STUFFTM on that…
· Salad dressing on your shirt
· The oily stuff on your car visor
· Nacho cheese dip on your boat carpet
· Hamburger grease on the car seat
· Engine oil on your pants
· WD40 lubricant on your Ultra Suede coat
· That greasy stuff on the arm of your chair
· Those old stains you have already washed and dried
SPOT STUFF's TM Innovative patent pending technology was developed and tested in the USA and…
· Consumes no energy like traditional washing
· Removes most oil, grease or fat based stains in minutes
· Environmentally friendly
· Non-toxic
· Easy on your wallet
Visit us at: www.spotstuff.com and check out all the before & after photos, and videos.
SPOT STUFFTM - The little miracle in a packet… so tiny and convenient you can carry it in any suitcase, purse or pocket!
Contact
Spot Stuff Inc.
Milissa Nelson
info@spotstuff.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse