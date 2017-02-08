Country(s)
MNO's and MVNO's can increase revenue by more than 3% by changing byte increment. – Maximal Analytics
Miracle Mill Gmbh launches their new and highly unique platform "Maximal Analytics" at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.
MNO's and MVNO's can gain insight and get a comprehensive statistical analysis of their competitors´ subscription models in a simple, intelligible and easy way.
"Product and pricing departments on MNO's and MVNO's no longer need to spend every morning surfing their competitor's website to find out price changes and discounts. Just login and monitor changes or subscription updates from available operators", says Stefan Perdal, CEO of Miracle Mill.
The platform provides a vast number of tools, graphs and charts to understand the data and enables each individual user, in an easy way, to compare relevant subscriptions and extract useful information.
"We have been in contact with mobile operators that have been able, to increase revenue with up to approx. 3% by minor adjustment in their data pricing structure. This after we pointed out weaknesses in their pricing. For MVNO's, this could be potentially even more", continues Stefan Perdal.
About Miracle Mill
The Swiss company Miracle Mill Gmbh was founded 2009 and are building professional and consumer mobile apps and cloud services. The company provided both their own cloud services, games and apps, as well as serving multiple clients in utility, gambling, food industry, ICT and furniture industry. The company's head quarter is in Switzerland, with the software development centre located in Macedonia.
Contact
Miracle Mill Gmbh
Stefan Perdal - CEO
***@miraclemill.com
