CFE Classes by KAPP Edge Solutions

 
GREATER KAILASH, India - Feb. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- 3 things to know about CFE:

Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE) qualification is relevant for who are interested in taking their career to the next level by earning the standard of professional excellence in the anti-fraud profession.

The CFE credential is globaly recognized qualification.

It enhances the skill set and knowledge in the field of forensic accounting, risk management and fraud investigation.

Forensic accountants investigate fraudulent activities, uncover money laundering and find missing assets through a combination of investigative techniques and accountancy skills. As an investigation may lead to judicial proceedings, forensic accountants need to work closely with and sometimes take instruction from legal teams and organisations.

KAPP Edge Solutions is a premier training partner based at India which provides the complete study solution for CFE exam pre course. We are India's only full-fledged CFE exam prep centre. We provide complete virtual mode which includes the video session, mock exams, practice questions and live query resolution session.

Join KAPP Edge's virtual class at get 100% pass rate.

https://youtu.be/n4eSME6Lnq8

kapp edge solutions pvt ltd
