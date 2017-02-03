 
Writers Resource Center Holds Seminar on How to Edit, Rewrite and Proofread Manuscripts

Editing is one of the most basic and necessary skills a writer can have. Learn how to do it more effectively at the next Writers Resource Center Seminar.
 
 
FAIRFIELD, Calif. - Feb. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- This month's Writers Resource Center (WRC) workshop will feature instruction on how to edit, rewrite and proofread a manuscript.  The session will be led by authors Vicki Ward, Janie P. Bess and other WRC members and include discussion, writing exercises, critique and handouts.  The event will be held on Saturday, February 11th, from 10 am to 12 noon at 1745 Enterprise Drive, Fairfield, room 113.  Everyone attending, including current members, must RSVP by emailing janiepbess@yahoo.com. Members must bring their membership card or certificate. Admission is free for members; non-members pay a small fee. Complimentary refreshments will be served.

"Writing a manuscript can be very satisfying, but it's important for every writer to know and use the best techniques for editing, rewriting and proofreading," says Bess.  "That's why this is an important workshop."

The meeting is part of WRC's ongoing Developing Authors Program, a series of classes designed to teach writing skills, plot development, how to create strong characters, and how to write for a specific audience. Instruction is also given on how to find agents and publishers; and how to promote a book.

Attendees should come prepared to write and participate in group discussions. They should also bring their own writing supplies or electronic devices and arrive early for best seating.  For more information on the activities of WRC and to become a member, please visit www.wrcnoca.com.

About the Writers Resource Center

The Writers Resource Center is a nonprofit organization that was founded in 2003 by Janie P. Bess, an author of two books; a member of the National Association of Professional Women; and recipient of a California state honors award, among other commendations. The group offers resources for both the aspiring and accomplished writer, including workshops, presentations at local, regional and national conferences, and information on how to find an agent or publisher.  It is an affiliate of the Independent Book Publishing Association (IBPA), a national organization that provides an array of services for indie authors and publishers.

