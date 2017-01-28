Country(s)
Industry News
Interaction Q, mobile event platform and alternative to mobile event apps, is relaunching as Hub IQ
LEHI, Utah - Feb. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Interaction Q, mobile event platform and alternative to mobile event apps, is relaunching as Hub IQ. Along with the name change, the company is introducing a completely new and enhanced mobile engagement platform for event organizers, companies who exhibit at events, and businesses looking to engage with their audiences through their mobile devices.
"As the demand for mobile engagement at events has increased, the adoption rates for mobile event apps have steadily declined," said Chris Coates, Co-Founder and COO of the newly named Hub IQ, "The new name, Hub IQ, reflects our proven ability to offer a smart mobile engagement platform as an alternative to a native app."
Hub IQ, the 2016 winner of the Buyers Choice Award presented by Exhibitor Media Group, was created to replace the mobile app at a more affordable price point, while also enabling lead capture, digital content delivery and SMS marketing capabilities. While Hub IQ can be used in a myriad of applications, they mainly serve the events industry, both on the event and exhibitor levels.
In addition to the name change, Hub IQ also has taken on an aggressive product roadmap that includes a full-scale registration platform including lead retrieval, lead scoring and gamification, all offered and executed through their Mobile Engagement Platform.
https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Twitter
Like us on Facebook
Subscribe To Our Channel YouTube
About Hub IQ.
Hub IQ was founded upon the idea that mobile engagement between you and your audience could be, and should be, better.
With over 200 million smart phone users in the U.S. alone, reaching your audience on their phones has become more important than ever. The mobile native app simply was not cutting it, with increasingly lower adoption rates, high learning curves, lack of two-way communication and complexity with set up and updating, the app is simply becoming a convoluted and obsolete method for reaching your audience on their phones.
We at Hub IQ saw this trend and responded. We created the first Mobile Engagement Platform (MEP) that created an exchange of information between you and your audience. We incorporated two-way texting capability and a mobile web-based app, containing all of your pertinent calls to action and lead gen tools in a simple interface, that doesn't require a download.
Hub IQ has set out to enhance your face-to-face engagements by arming you with a Mobile Hub that both you and your audience will love. No more printed flyers they will throw away, apps they have to download or business cards they have to store. With a simple, familiar interface to the user and two-way texting capabilities, reaching your audience on their mobile phones has never been easier or smarter.
Abstract:
Interaction Q relaunches as Hub IQ, an alternative to mobile apps, to better serve the event industry with a Mobile Engagement Platform.
Contact
Hub IQ, Chris Coates
***@gohubiq.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse